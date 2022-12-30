With the races in Bormio for men and in Semmering, in Austria, for women, the alpine skiing program for 2022 has come to an end. Not even time to celebrate New Year’s Eve, which will already start the countdown for the 2023 races. The calendar is busy and gives no respite.

ZONCOLAN

The slopes of Monte Zoncolan will be the training ground for the Italian national giants Federica Brignone and Marta Bassino, current leader of the specialty World Cup. Two days ago, the Italian and Slovenian gigantic skiers were able to test the track and equipment on the Friulian mountains.

All eyes are focused above all on the young Italian Filippo Della Vite, fresh from his excellent placement in the giant slalom World Cup in Alta Badia and the top athlete of the Slovenian team, Zan Kranjec, bronze in the giant slalom World Cup on the Gran Risa.

During the brief moment of greeting, which was attended by the vice president of the Regional Council Stefano Mazzolini on behalf of the Region, the importance of dedicating a part of the ski areas to the technical preparation not only of the champions, but also of the many young people was underlined from the ski schools of Friuli Venezia Giulia and neighboring countries to get passionate about this sport.

It should be underlined how the blue technicians Walter Girardi and Peter Fill expressed great appreciation for the conditions and the preparation of the track thanks to the support of the PromoTurismoFvg staff.

CALENDAR

The first appointment of 2023 is for January 4 in Zagreb where both the men’s and women’s slalom is scheduled.

For the athletes, appointment on the same track and in the same specialty the following day too. Challenges not to be missed for fans of the Fvg those of Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 January: in nearby Kranjska Gora (18 kilometers from Tarvisio) two female giants, one giant and one male slalom will be contested.

The Slovenian one will be a fundamental stage for Brignone and Bassino. She leads the specialty classification with 300 points, followed by Shiffrin (260) and Lara Gut-Behrami (252). Brignone is fifth (174). In short, whoever stops is lost.