When the stories of many famous footballers are told, there is often a fairly common theme: that of poverty. For many, football was the only hope for a slightly more comfortable life and for this reason, even when you become a professional and play at a high level, it is always better to never forget where you come from. Sure, football is a lifeline, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that being taken on a team means improving your everyday life. Benfica defender Lucas Verissimo explains it very well, who some time ago told his story to globoesporte. The Brazilian born in 1995 arrived in January 2021 in Portugal after a good career in his country with the Santos shirt. But the beginnings were really complicated…

OLD ROAST — When Verissimo begins his career in the youth teams of Escuela José Bonifácio, he immediately realizes that playing football does not equate to wealth at all. And that not all clubs are able to guarantee their members the typical luxuries of great champions. Indeed, in some cases perhaps things are much worse than at home… “We had a really bad diet. We ate very old roast, it even had worms. We ate roast every day and even the beans had a strange taste. Seeing the photos from that time show that I was really thin. But I never told my parents anything about what happened, because I knew that otherwise they would have made me go home. I grit my teeth and clung to my dream. I knew that one day I would have arrived at Santos.” See also Lakers assistant coach: I will publicly say Irving may be the best offensive player in history – yqqlm

SACRIFICES — And in the end it was, also thanks to the sacrifices of his parents. To ensure that Lucas could try to become a professional footballer, the family worked hard and his mother even worked two jobs. After a year and a half at the Escuela José Bonifácio, however, Verissimo decides not to impose further sacrifices on him and therefore returns home. But a handful of days later fate knocked on his door, as the Benfica defender recounted: “A person who had seen me playing called me and said: ‘I knew why you left, but we know your qualities and we would like you to try Linense”. Since then, things have gotten much better. And now maybe at Verissimo’s house we’ll eat… a better roast.

