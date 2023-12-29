Now we have to come together more and beat Sparta, says Olomouc’s Černý

The match was even until the end. Did you start well, lead 1-0, but end up not scoring?

It was very challenging with a lot of tough fights. We kept up, but we missed at least one extra goal.

Steelers decided in the power play. Of the three, they converted the last one. You also didn’t make it out of the three…

He can play them very well. Maybe if we didn’t have any suspensions, they wouldn’t have scored the winning goal. But that doesn’t matter anymore. With such a quality team, you have to take advantage of more opportunities to win. Preferably three and not just one. The chances of success would be greater. It is easy.

Olomouc – Třinec 1:2

What was missing to push yourself further?

I don’t want to say luck. That’s bullshit. Probably more emphasis, more shots. I don’t know how many we had. But probably not much. Perhaps some reflection, go for it.

The fact that the goal was scored by you, a downright festive shooter, is a testament to your poor productivity. You scored only the third time in the extra league and the last time you managed to do it more than four years ago. Do you remember who you came up against back then?

It was in the jersey of Vítkovice against Třinac. I guess this team suits me somehow. When I close my eyes, it just falls right there against them.

It seemed like you were on target this time. Did the shot fly right to the post, the goalkeeper under the concrete?

I mainly put it more under my belt. I didn’t shoot the first shot as I wanted and then it sailed over the concrete. I pointed it to the right, but I had no idea it would fly so accurately.

Olomouc – Třinec 1:0

Although you have other tasks in the team than to score goals, was it evident how much joy you had?

Of course. If you score a goal and help the team, it’s always something extra. I’m looking forward to it too. And I want to score goals. If I put ten of them in the season, it would be better for us. Maybe now I’ll finally start. But I would rather exchange today’s for points.

Does it seem that despite the recent losses, the atmosphere in the cabin is still great?

The crew is great and we play for that. When everyone gives their best and sometimes adds something extra, we win. It’s a little creaky now, but the mood remains good.

However, you need to stop the losing streak. How to achieve this?

We have to come together more, fight even more fiercely than today, score goals and beat Sparta in Prague on Saturday. The performance from Třinec was not bad. We need to build on it and be more efficient.

How are you looking forward to Prague? You will go there, just like last season, on a special train together with the fans. Should there be about a thousand of them?

This is going to be special, baby. We want to please them and win. It is not written anywhere that we cannot succeed, even though we are weaker on paper. You just need to put healthy self-confidence into it after those failures. We haven’t scored with her yet this year. It’s our turn.

