The video message on the social networks of the former Juventus player still very close to the Old Lady

(LaPresse) Patrick Evra calls upon Juventus fans still stunned by the capital gains scandal and the 15 penalty points in the standings. Wearing the official black and white shirt, the former full-back published a video message on social media. “I love Juventus, it’s a difficult moment, we have been penalized and it hurts”, began the Frenchman who then added: “The Old Lord never dies: she is wounded but she will come back. I ask all the real hunchbacks to stay behind to this Juve right now.” (LaPresse)