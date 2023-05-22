Everyone knows the vicissitudes that led to the sporting collapse of Chievo, as well as the more tangled legal dynamics. No less tormented were the vicissitudes within the organized supporters of the Gialloblù split into two fronts. The group North Side which in the meantime has chosen to support the Clivense of Pellissier which has immediately worked to fill the void, is organizing the most classic summer tournament for the next 10 June between members of the same group, in which t-shirts will be put on sale which, together the entire proceeds of the day will be used to finance the campaign for the repurchase of the brand. Undoubtedly commendable initiative and worthy of support, as well as sincere applause.

I like: I like Loading…