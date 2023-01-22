Original title: Nubel: The trust of Monaco’s top management is the main reason for staying in the team Bayern is my long-term goal

Nubel: The trust of Monaco’s top management is the main reason for staying in the team Bayern is my long-term goal

Live it, January 22. When he was a guest on the program Aktueller Sportstudio of German TV 2 a few days ago, Monaco goalkeeper Nubel talked about the reasons why he decided to stay in the winter window, and said that becoming Bayern’s main goalkeeper is still his long-term goal.

When looking for Neuer’s replacement in the winter window, recalling Nubel, who was rented out, was originally Bayern’s first choice, but Monaco insisted on refusing. Nubel explained why he also chose to stay: “They don’t want me to go, which is also a good signal for me, I have to make it clear. I have a lot of trust from the top here. The main reason for still playing here.”

After joining on loan in 2021, Nubel has made 76 appearances for Monaco. Nubel said: “I have clearly realized how important the game is to me. The growth you get in the game is different from that in training.”

“Replacing Neuer is of course a huge task. But my focus was and still is on Monaco. I feel happy and that’s the main thing at the moment.”

Bayern finally introduced Sommer from Borussia Borussia to replace Neuer in the winter window. Nubel said about this transfer: “For Bayern, the introduction of a goalkeeper is a very important step. Sommer is a very good and very good player. , A very good Bundesliga goalkeeper.”

Like Sommer, Nubel’s contract with Bayern ends in 2025, while his loan deal with Monaco will end this summer. Regarding his future, the 26-year-old said: “You will see what happens in the next few weeks. I have realized how important the accumulation of games is, and I don’t want to miss it.”

But sooner or later he wants to compete for Bayern’s goalkeeper position: “In every club of this level, the goalkeeper position has a very high level of configuration. I have to face this. In the long run, try to win the main force at Bayern Position is a very clear goal for me.”

Launch an attack on Bayern’s No. 1 position next season? Nubel: “Of course we will have a dialogue in the summer”, when he will discuss “what is the most meaningful approach” with Kahn, Sally and other high-level officials. After moving to Bayern in 2020, Nubel has only played 4 times in total.

(breathing wood)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: