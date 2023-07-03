“Nuclear apocalypse is very likely”

17:52 The death toll of the Russian drone attack in Sumy rises to 2

The toll from the attack carried out with Russian drones against the city of Sumy in northern Ukraine has risen to at least two civilians killed and 19 injured. The Guardian reports it. Three buildings, including two residential ones, were damaged in the attack, the Sumy regional administration said on Telegram.

17:19 Russian media: Chechen forces commander killed in Donbass

Yevgeny Pisarenko, commander of Akhmat, the Chechen armed formation deployed alongside the Russians, was killed in combat in Donbass. This was reported by Rbc, a Russian media aligned with the Kremlin, citing Pisarenlo’s successor, Apta Alaudinov. Even the Telegram channel of the Russian war correspondent Dmitry Kulko reports the death of Pisarenko, known as “velikii” (the great one). It is not disclosed when the commander was killed or specified in which location. In relaunching the news, Ukrainska Pravda recalls that the Akhmat battalion has been fighting in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion and that it was the first “volunteer” unit to sign a contract with the Russian armed forces by July 1, as it had also been requested from Wagner.

17:16 Grenades against houses in Byansk, buildings on fire

Two houses in a village in Russia’s Byansk region caught fire after shelling from Ukraine, governor Alexander Bogomaz said. About five thousand people live in the village of Belaya Berezka and it is located two and a half kilometers from Ukraine.

15:51 Zaporizhzhia power plant connected to standby power line

Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been reconnected to its only available standby power line four months after the damage, but the site’s energy situation remains highly vulnerable during the ongoing military conflict. This was stated by the director general Rafael Mariano Grossi of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The plant’s connection to the only remaining 330 kilovolt (kV) power line – out of six such lines in reserve before the conflict – was severed on 1 March due to damage across the Dnipro River and restored to evening of July 1st. Work to reconnect the power line had been hampered by the difficult security situation in the southern region.

15:38 Kiev, nessun segnale di sgombero russo da Zaporizhzhia

Nikopol District Military Administrator Yevhen Yevtushenko told reporters at the scene, including ANSA, that there are no clear signs that a Russian eviction is underway from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant which is located from the other side of the Dnipro River, just 6 kilometers from Nikopol. «Some people have left but the staff who operate the plant are on site even if – commented Yevtushenko – this would not mean much because even when the Russians blew up the Nova Kakhovka dam they killed Russian soldiers who were on site ».

14:37 Other audio attributed to Prigozhin: “New victories at the front in the near future”

Yevgeny Prigozhin promised “new victories at the front in the near future” for his Wagner company in the first audio message released in a week, while his whereabouts are still unknown. This is what is heard in an audio posted on the Gray Zone channel, near Wagner. The speaking voice appears to actually be Prigozhin’s.

14:29 Kiev: 16 wounded in Russian attack on Sumy

The toll from the Russian attack on the city of Sumy, in which one person died, also counts 16 people injured. This was reported by the regional military administration of Sumy in an update on Telegram. «Four Shahed 136 type UAVs were registered in the center of Sumy. As a result of the attack, an administrative building and two apartment buildings were damaged. As of 1:00 pm (local time), 16 people were injured and 1 person died. Aid has been provided to the injured,” the administration said in a Telegram message. “Work continues on the evacuation of the population and the elimination of the consequences of the fire,” he added.

12:17 Nato: we have a plan to react to Zaporizhzhia incident

NATO “has plans in place”, albeit in general terms and “not specific to Zaporizhzhia”, to “react” to a nuclear accident in the event that the Russians were to lead a provocation. This was stated by SHAPE’s deputy chief of operational staff, Major General Matthew Van Wagenen. “At the beginning of the conflict we had good intelligence on the massing of Russian troops and I am confident that we would be able to see what is happening in Zaporizhzhia and react in good time,” said the chairman of the NATO Military Committee, l ‘Admiral Rob Bauer.

10:21 Medvedev: nuclear apocalypse is very likely

“I’ll note one thing politicians of all stripes don’t like to admit: a nuclear apocalypse is not only possible, but quite probable.” Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev writes on Telegram. “There are at least two reasons. First, the world is in a much worse confrontation than during the Caribbean crisis », and « the second reason is rather trivial: nuclear weapons have already been used, which means that there are no taboos », he added.

09:29 Russian media: Prigozhin “freaked out because of money”

Wagner’s leader Prigozhin “went out of his mind because of the big money” made in recent years: TV commentator Dmitry Kiselev said so in his weekly television program Rossija 1, as reported by the Moscow Times. “He thought he could personally challenge the Defense Ministry, the state itself and the president,” he added, arguing that the Wagner group would have received over 17.5 billion euros (about 17 trillion rubles) from the Russian state, divided into contracts government (860 billion rubles) and services provided by the Concord holding (845 billion rubles) in the hands of Putin’s ex-cook.

07:00 Kiev: 5,000 Russian soldiers killed in one week

In one week, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 5,000 Russian soldiers and destroyed 154 artillery systems. This was written on Telegram – as reported by Ukrinform – the first deputy defense minister of Ukraine, lieutenant general Oleksandr Pavliuk. “From June 26 to July 2 – he says – the defense forces of Ukraine eliminated about 5,030 enemy soldiers.” In addition – according to the report cited by Pavliuk – the Russian army lost 22 tanks, 82 armored fighting vehicles, 154 artillery systems, 13 multiple launch rocket systems, 5 air defense systems, 81 motor vehicle units and 31 units of special equipment. Finally, one enemy plane (a Russian Su-25 fighter on June 28), two missiles and 85 drones were shot down.

07:00 Moscow: no risk from the withdrawal of Wagner from the front

“Wagner’s withdrawal from the front in Ukraine poses no risk to our combat potential as the Russian Armed Forces have sufficient means to replace her input.” The head of the Duma defense committee Andrey Kartapolov told TASS. «At the time of the mutiny – he added – there were no Wagner fighters in the front line since they were all in the rear. Resistance to the Ukrainian counter-offensive was conducted virtually without their involvement. To date, there is no risk of declining combat potential, both in the medium and long-term perspective.

