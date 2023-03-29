WDR 5 Sport inside – the podcast: critical, constructive, inclusive.
25.03.2023.
01:01:40 Std..
Available until 03/19/2043.
WDR 5.
Various motifs have been used to advertise football jerseys for over 50 years. Almost everything is now allowed. Advertising messages always attracted a great deal of attention when they encountered a charged socio-political debate.
The film about “scandals and anecdotes in 50 years of jersey advertising” here:
http://www.wdr.de/k/eklats-anekdoten-50-jahre-trikotwerbungYou can find the Sport inside podcast “Beer and football – a momentous equation?” at:
http://www.wdr.de/k/bier-und-fussball-folgenschwere-gleichungThe podcast “Dr. Red Bull” in the ARD audio library at:
http://www.wdr.de/k/dr-red-bull-raetselhafter-todesfall
You can find even more from Sport inside in the background area of the sports show:
and on the Sport inside website: