Original title: Nuggets 8 players reversed Heat Jokic triple-double Hiro 26+10+5

CCTV News: On December 31, Beijing time, the new NBA regular season continued, and the Denver Nuggets (23 wins and 12 losses) rebounded quickly. Pope scored 20 points, Jokic sent a triple-double, and Murray scored 7 points in a row at the critical moment, which helped the Nuggets overtake and establish the victory. The Nuggets beat the Miami Heat 124-119 at home (18 wins, 18 losses). ). The Heat ended their 2-game winning streak.

Pope of the Nuggets had 20 points, Jokic had 19 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, Hyland had 16 points and 4 assists, Kankar had 15 points and 3 assists, Murray had 14 Brown had 13 points and 4 rebounds, Gordon had 11 points and 5 rebounds, Porter had 10 points and 6 rebounds. Herro had 26 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists for the Heat, Adebayo had 22 points and 7 rebounds, Struth had 19 points, Butler had 17 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists , Robinson scored 13 points and 5 rebounds.

Heat starting lineup: Lowry, Hiro, Butler, Highsmith, Adebayor

Nuggets starting lineup: Murray, Porter, Pope, Gordon, Jokic