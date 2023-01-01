Home Sports Nuggets 8 players reversed Heat Jokic triple-double Hiro 26+10+5
Sports

Nuggets 8 players reversed Heat Jokic triple-double Hiro 26+10+5

by admin
Nuggets 8 players reversed Heat Jokic triple-double Hiro 26+10+5

Original title: Nuggets 8 players reversed Heat Jokic triple-double Hiro 26+10+5

CCTV News: On December 31, Beijing time, the new NBA regular season continued, and the Denver Nuggets (23 wins and 12 losses) rebounded quickly. Pope scored 20 points, Jokic sent a triple-double, and Murray scored 7 points in a row at the critical moment, which helped the Nuggets overtake and establish the victory. The Nuggets beat the Miami Heat 124-119 at home (18 wins, 18 losses). ). The Heat ended their 2-game winning streak.

Pope of the Nuggets had 20 points, Jokic had 19 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, Hyland had 16 points and 4 assists, Kankar had 15 points and 3 assists, Murray had 14 Brown had 13 points and 4 rebounds, Gordon had 11 points and 5 rebounds, Porter had 10 points and 6 rebounds. Herro had 26 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists for the Heat, Adebayo had 22 points and 7 rebounds, Struth had 19 points, Butler had 17 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists , Robinson scored 13 points and 5 rebounds.

Heat starting lineup: Lowry, Hiro, Butler, Highsmith, Adebayor

Nuggets starting lineup: Murray, Porter, Pope, Gordon, Jokic

See also  Doncic's gorgeous skills humiliated the Jazz and failed to dunk, causing a conflict between the two sides – yqqlm

You may also like

It buys petrol and diesel with the fuel...

Zhao Jiwei 18 points Zhang Zhenlin 12+9+8 Liaoning...

Ferrari 2023, here are the novelties of the...

Pozzetto: “Break down the San Siro? As a...

Tennis, exploits, confirmations and redemptions: the 10 men...

the city greets the new year

From Giroud and Leao to Diaz and Vranckx:...

Men’s Volleyball League semi-finals: Beijing takes the lead...

Premier League-Rashford scored in a row, Manchester United...

Gigi Riva, shy and faithful champion with a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy