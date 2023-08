Rookie guard Souley Boum has signed a training camp deal with the Denver Nuggets, as reported by Keith Smith.

Boum played in the Las Vegas Summer League with the Sacramento Kings, producing 7.3 points and 1.6 assists in 14 minutes.

The guard averaged over 16 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists his senior season at Xavier

The Denver Nuggets have signed guard Souley Boum to a non-guaranteed training camp contract, a league source told @spotrac. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) August 6, 2023

