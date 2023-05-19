Home » Nuggets’ defense, Jamal Murray’s late flurry stifle Lakers in Game 2
Sports

by admin
Ric Bucher

FOX Sports NBA Analyst

A lot has been said about the Los Angeles Lakers’ defense in these playoffs, and rightfully so. But the Denver Nuggets demonstrated Thursday night that they’ve got some D in their DNA, as well.

The Nuggets, despite falling behind by as many as 11, kept their home playoff record pristine and took a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals. The Lakers led by three going into the fourth quarter, but the combination of Jamal Murray catching fire and the Nuggets contesting just about every L.A. shot provided Denver a 32-24 advantage over the final 12 minutes. Bruce Brown stripping the ball from LeBron James as he raced up court in the final seconds was a fitting grace note.

“We pride ourselves on our fourth-quarter defense,” Michael Porter Jr. said.

Murray, after struggling through the first three quarters, hit one big three after another late to finish with a game-high 37 points. Murray missed seven of his first nine 3s but made four of five in the fourth quarter while pouring in 23 points.

Stat to know: James was 0-for-6 from 3-point range, including 0-for-4 in the second half.

Play of the game: Murray’s 3-pointer with 9:21 left in the fourth quarter and Nikola Jokic resting on the bench, giving Denver its first lead, 84-83, since the first quarter.

Up next for the Nuggets: The Nuggets were up 2-0 against the Phoenix Suns and returned to Denver with the series tied. Coach Mike Malone suggested his team forgot to pack its defense for the trip. Playing the level of defense they displayed in Game 2 will be key to giving themselves a chance in Los Angeles.

Up next for the Lakers: The team’s two biggest stars, James and Anthony Davis, were underwhelming. Davis missed 11 of his 15 shots for a quiet 18 points and James fumbled the ball out of bounds on a breakaway dunk attempt and muffed a reverse layup in the closing minutes. They have to be bigger factors in Game 3. Bright spot: Rui Hachimura made eight of 10 for 21 points.

Ric Bucher is an NBA writer for FOX Sports. He previously wrote for Bleacher Report, ESPN The Magazine and The Washington Post and has written two books, “Rebound,” on NBA forward Brian Grant’s battle with young onset Parkinson’s, and “Yao: A Life In Two Worlds.” He also has a daily podcast, “On The Ball with Ric Bucher.” Follow him on Twitter @RicBucher.

