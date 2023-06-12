Home » Nuggets look to make history in Game 5 | THE CARTON SHOW
The Nuggets are looking to make history tonight, by ending the NBA Finals with a Game 5 win over the Miami Heat to take the first title to Denver in franchise History. Craig Carton says it’s all but certain Nikola Jokić takes his team over the edge tonight, but Tim Hardaway Sr is holding out hope that Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo pull something out of their sleeve to extend this series to Game 6.

