Nuggets, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray dominate Game 2

Denver Nuggets up 2-0 in the Western Conference final against the Los Angeles Lakers, in game 2 the two team leaders, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray were again protagonists.

The Serbian big man sent yet another triple-double on the scoresheet with 23 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists.

The Canadian point guard, on the other hand, was instrumental in the fourth period, with 23 of his final 37 points (also 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals).