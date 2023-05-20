Home » Nuggets, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray dominate Game 2
Sports

Nuggets, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray dominate Game 2

by admin
Nuggets, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray dominate Game 2

Denver Nuggets up 2-0 in the Western Conference final against the Los Angeles Lakers, in game 2 the two team leaders, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray were again protagonists.

The Serbian big man sent yet another triple-double on the scoresheet with 23 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists.

The Canadian point guard, on the other hand, was instrumental in the fourth period, with 23 of his final 37 points (also 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals).

See also  Covid Italy: the incidence jumps to 155. Who goes into the yellow zone and who risks - breaking latest news

You may also like

Scattered considerations after Bayer Leverkusen-Roma (0-0) — Sportellate.it

Climbing animals, the koala is at risk of...

EXTRA HIT: The national team can secure the...

The Celtics don’t give up: ‘maximum confidence they...

Griner celebrates comeback in the WNBA

Serie A matches today, the calendar and times...

Murder of Pietro Landriani at the Corvetto in...

Novak Djokovic knocked out by Holger Rune in...

NBA, the WNBA has restarted: this is how...

Blikanec and collapse, she sent the title to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy