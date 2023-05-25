Nuggets, the protagonists in addition to Jokic and Murray — Sportellate.it

The other protagonists of the exploit of the Nuggets, freshly qualified for the NBA Finals.

“We love Nikola because he is capable of making all of us better.” They seem the classic phrases of the companion of one of the NBA stars who, kissed by the good fortune of sharing the field with the second winner of the Magic Johnson Trophy after Stephen Curry, pays homage to the one who is giving his teammates a ride that, depended on others, it would not even hover in the antechamber of the brain. Yet Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s words are less rhetorical than one might think. Nikola Jokic, star of Denver Nuggets and MVP of 2023 Western Conference Finalsis the strongest player in a team of which, paradoxically, the Serbian and Jamal Murray are showered with praise and all the other components are guiltily ignored.

A fact, extreme and excessive but functional to recognize the right credit to the Denver Nuggets roster: the quintet statistically better of these Playoffs he does not see the inclusion of either Jokic or Murray. Of course, it is absolutely not the case to say that the Nuggets are better off without Jokic and Murray, but let’s try to argue this assumption better.

Considering the +/- medium (smaller: the sum of the points scored and conceded by one’s own team while the players are on the field, tends to show the average impact of the quintets employed) of the various lineups fielded by coach Malone in the 15 Playoffs games played so far, with +5.8 there are them: Jeff Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Aaron Gordon, Bruce Brown e Michael Porter Jr. The figure even increases to +9.0 if you consider just the series against Phoenix. Obviously, it is still a question of forcing: the champion is restricted to 4.4 minutes per game in the three series of this postseason, but the result obtained is a good starting point to talk about those players that generally nobody talks about, clouded as they are by the oppressive presence of Joker e you Blue Arrow.

In strict alphabetical order, the first of the “supporting actors” is Bruce Brown. Only player in the Conference Finals over 25′ per game have not recorded any turnovers as well as Max Strus. Yet compared to the Miami shooter he has a 3.4% higher Usg% (Usage percentage: percentage estimate of the possessions used by the individual player compared to those of the team. The higher the value, the greater the number of possessions concluded by the player). In the minutes in which the handler principals of the Nuggets, the ball in Brown’s hand is at the bank. After two seasons at the Pistons and a couple more at the Nets, Brown finally led the NBA to the top level skillset which he always showed from the first possession played in the League.

Great sharpa very tough defender despite an undersized size by the standards of the role (193 cm x 92 kg, or 6’4” x 202 lb if you prefer, incomprehensibly, the British Imperial System), the best in the world if you only consider the fundamental “maintain the explosiveness generated by the one-leg jump of the third time until the moment of release”, trash talker 90s forged by an adolescence spent between Massachussetts, Vermont and Florida. In short, the man of dirty work, the one who takes on all those things that must be done on a basketball court to make a defensive system sustainable where the shooting guard is relieved of certain duties.

During the Draft there was talk of Michael Porter Jr comparing it to Kevin Durant. It has been 5 years since his arrival in the NBA and, thanks to a back that prevented him from returning to the restricted circle to which #35 of the Suns belongs, the development of the product of Missouri embarked on a different parable. Like Robert Williams III in the same 2018 NBA Draft, who came in #27 from Boston with a lower pick than potential for physique-related concerns, Denver trusted the flashes shown at Nathan Hale High School and then at Mizzouin just 3 NCAA games before his lower back started bothering him. 13 franchises before the Nuggets they hadn’t trusted his spine like the shape of a sorghum broom. This despite his very soft fingertips like perhaps no 2.8m tall player has ever had.

MPJ’s growth, therefore, was not physical or athletic, but of understanding of the game. In the Orlando bubble all the limits were shown in terms of decision making and defensive versatility, but in 2023 the same problems have seemed a distant memory. For a player of that size it is sufficient to calculate and recognize the times and postures in his own half to support the rotations and the necessary aids to his system. A system built around a big man like him, usable with the dropper in 1vs1 with the same role or in a switching due to majestic ballerina feet in attack but fragile for defensive work. Michael Porter Jr, however, has improved: he is not the 40.8% from three or athleticism in iron finishing (ask KD for more information) to elicit a smile, but readings and games like these:

MPJ has had 3 (!) back surgeries, and while we all know about the shooting (44.2% c&s 3s these playoffs) his defense—which has long been ridiculed—has been STRONG on this run. Length, weak-side rim protection/back-line instincts, and even 1-on-1 D… Deserves a TON of credit pic.twitter.com/2UAZNtTLEJ — NBA University (@NBA_University) May 23, 2023

3.0 triples made on 6.8 attempts per game. Third in volume behind Playoff Jamal and MPJ, second in percentage behind Joker. The presence of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope alongside Murray and Jokic he is pivotal beyond all numbers. He is the only player on the roster to have already won a title (Lakers 2020), the only one who already knows what to do and how to turn the games that matter. KCP represents the 3&D archetype now on the verge of extinction in favor of more versatile roles, but which if interpreted correctly guarantees a certain fluidity in the rotations.

Constantly diverted to the strongest opposing guard, after two series spent living and letting two much younger superstars like Anthony Edwards and Devin Booker experience the pains of Hell, the series with Los Angeles has revived a Caldwell-Pope more system defender that of 1vs1. Vocal and charismatic leadera veteran whose impact is perhaps demonstrated more in the certificates of esteem from his teammates in the locker room than in the numbers and plays on the parquet, his ability to adapt to work on the passing lines and to a game with the minimal ball will be useful in those that it will be the first NBA Finals in Denver’s history.

How much can the labels placed at the beginning of a career on the development of the same condemn? Aaron Gordonuntil the trade that took him to Colorado in February 2021, was considered a crazy athlete, a sensational spiker, the top scorer of the Orlando Magic in the second half of the 10s, a team that aimed directly at the highest picks in the Lottery . Gordon’s first 10 games in the Nuggets jersey — sandwiched between the move from the heat of Florida to the snow of Mile High City and Murray’s first cruciate injury on March 12, 2021 — provided a prediction of where the Nuggets could go and what Aaron could add to a title team .

When faced with the single marking of Karl Anthony Towns, Kevin Durant e LeBron James there is only one way to go. Working every single contact to prevent a clean reception and making the creation of a high percentage shot as hard as possible, in the hope that in the long run they will tire before you. Three big men equally complicated to stem but with polar opposite characteristics, united in the 2023 Playoffs by the same fate: slow-cooked by Aaron, worn out by the effort required possession after possession to get the better of one of the most efficient bodies in the contemporary NBA, powerful and statuesque at the same time, in his prime athletic. Gordon went from the “he just dunks” narrative that had built around him before and after iThe best Slam Dunk Contest in history, to being the opponent’s star defender 15 games in a row. All without being baptized by the bow (35.1% from three out of 2.5 triples on average, a percentage significantly decreased after the WCF with the).

On who will be the seventh man of the Nuggets’ rotation in the final series, a small question mark is legitimate to keep it. Reason indicates Jeff Greenonly NBA player still active besides Kevin Durant to have worn the Seattle Supersonics jersey, expert defenseman and author of the canon Statue of Liberty Dunk which appears every other time in the top 10 plays of the night NBA for 15 years now. The heart points Christian Braunpartly to hear the commentators get confused with Bruce and partly because it would represent further proof that you can have an impact in the NBA right from the first season – after 3 years in college where you were a right type of player – with a role and functions fully diverse thanks to the coaching staff and al right context. All the Denver Nuggets who aren’t Jokic or Murray are fulfilling their function to the fullest: working alongside the strategic and physical certainties of the West, allowing Malone’s roster to arrive relatively rested at the Finals (only 3 defeats so far, in addition to 12 canonical victories required to reach the winner of the East: Boston will have 8 and Miami at least 4), with quicksilver bodies yearning for the final gold.

Why yes, when the raw talent available to the NBA is at an all-time high it is the creation of the work environment, the willingness to adapt and adapt and the laying of the hidden foundations beneath the surface, the elements that make the difference between a good team, a very good team and a ring team. Hardly visible to the myopic eye of those who stop at Jokic’s 53 points or Murray’s quarter-finals, it’s the system players that make the Denver Nuggets a team to remember in history. Whether or not the Ring arrives.