Train accident in the Netherlands. Tuesday at Voorschoten there was one collision between a passenger convoy e thank you. This is learned from the Dutch broadcaster Nos, which specifies that there would be several injured, some even serious, according to Hollands Midden Safety Region. According to the spokesman for the security region, two of the four carriages of the diverted passenger trains are next to the tracks. Passengers and service personnel come evacuated. The wounded are taken to the hospital. The collision happened around 3:30 in the morning. Not clear yet cause of the clash. Rail traffic between Leiden and The Hague was stopped.
According to reports from Rtl nieuws, the NS spokeswoman said that there were approximately fifty to sixty passengers on board one of the trains involved. Due to a collision, the front of the passenger train, derailedended up in a meadow, the middle part is on one side next to the track. A fire it would have blown up in the back.