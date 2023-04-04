Train accident in the Netherlands. Tuesday at Voorschoten there was one collision between a passenger convoy e thank you. This is learned from the Dutch broadcaster Nos, which specifies that there would be several injured, some even serious, according to Hollands Midden Safety Region. According to the spokesman for the security region, two of the four carriages of the diverted passenger trains are next to the tracks. Passengers and service personnel come evacuated. The wounded are taken to the hospital. The collision happened around 3:30 in the morning. Not clear yet cause of the clash. Rail traffic between Leiden and The Hague was stopped.