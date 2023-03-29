Home Sports Nuncas is Live Partner of the 21st edition of Milano Marathon
Nuncas is Live Partner of the 21st edition of Milano Marathon

Nuncas, historic and recognized Italian brand in the home-care sector, is the Live Partner of the Milan Marathon which will be held in the Lombard capital on April 2nd. Over 20,000 runners are expected, thus reaching the record number of participants.

The appointment, unmissable for running lovers and now in its 21st edition this year, will cross the city touching its most iconic places, including the Teatro alla Scala, Parco Sempione, the Meazza Stadium and many others, along a route of 42 kilometers and 192 meters in all.

With its presence at this important sporting event, Nuncas wants to reaffirm its commitment to sport and to the values ​​that sport expresses, including commitment, tenacity and mutual respect.

