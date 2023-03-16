Home Sports Nuncas is Official Supplier of the Run Rome Marathon – Sport Marketing News
Neverhistoric and recognized Italian brand in the home-care sector, is the Official Supplier of Run Rome Marathon which will take place in the capital on March 19. He will run alongside the runners along the most attended marathon in Italy: the members have exceeded 30,000, coming from 110 different countries.

Nuncas has already competed in several major sporting events this year, and we have more than a dozen more on our calendar – explains Charlotte ManzoniMarketing Manager of Nuncas -. This is an important commitment that we hold dear, with which we want to reaffirm once again all our interest in the world of sport and in the people who are committed to reaching the finish line.

