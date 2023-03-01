Neverhistoric and recognized Italian brand in the home-care sector, will pedal alongside the over 6500 registered amateur cyclists (historical record), on the fascinating Crete Senesi as Official Partner of the Gran Fondo Strade Bianchethe “southern northern classic in Europe”, organized by Municipality of Siena e RCS Sport, which also for 2023 will wind through the beautiful streets of the Sienese area, starting from the Medici Fortress and arriving in the magnificent setting of Piazza del Campo. A record-breaking edition both in terms of participants and the number of companies and partners involved. The city of Siena has already been immersed in the atmosphere of the great ‘classic’ for these days with the first teams and the first enthusiasts warming up along the routes. The “Strade Bianche” village in the Medici Fortress will open from Friday, where Nuncas is present with its own stand.