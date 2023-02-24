February 24, 202321:27

Marco Raduano, who was serving a life sentence, escaped from the Badu ‘e Carros penitentiary by climbing over the boundary wall with some knotted sheets









Tgcom24 A Nuoro It’s a manhunt after the boss of the Foggia underworld has escaped from Badu ‘e Carros prison. Marco Raduan39 years old from Puglia who was serving a life sentence under high security, escaped by climbing over the boundary wall using some knotted sheets. Massive searches were immediately launched throughout the Nuorese area. Raduano, known as “Pallone”, is a prominent member of the Montanari clan, hegemonic in the Gargano area and beyond. The escaped prisoner has convictions for murder, violating gun laws, and other felonies.

“The Sappe on several occasions reported the

shortage of prison staff which prevents scrupulous supervision in view of the type of detainees held in the Nuoro institute”, denounced Luca Fais, regional secretary for Sardinia of the autonomous prison police union.

“In Sardinia there are 4 institutes that keep high security prisoners belonging to the top ranks of organized crime and all are in great

difficulties due to organic shortage – added the trade unionist -. Even the prison of Oristano has very serious difficulties in guaranteeing order and safety due to the lack of personnel, therefore we believe it is essential that with the introduction of the new agents, scheduled for July and September, there is a suitable organic integration to also prevent situations of this type that alarm the whole Sardinian community”.

For Donato Capece, general secretary of Sappe, “what happened is of unprecedented gravity and is the consequence of the

wicked dismantling of prison security policies. The penitentiary system, for adults and minors, is crumbling more every day. We have been denouncing for some time that the internal security of prisons has been annihilated by wicked measures such as dynamic vigilance and open regimes, the removal of prison guards from the prison walls, the lack of police personnel, the lack of funding for anti-intrusion and anti-climbing services”.

“Politics – he concluded – completely didn’t care. This evasion is the consequence of the dismantling of the security policies of the prisons and of the lack of personnel of the prison police, which has

7 thousand agents less. Dismembering the internal security of prisons inevitably favors critical events, which are constant and continuous”.

news wrapper_more todayNews”> Daily News

news show-mobile” data-block-on-consent=”” data-slot=”/4758/rti_tgcom/cronaca” json=”{ “targeting”: { “pos”:”1″,”purl”:”tgcom24.mediaset.it_cronaca_sardegna_nuoro-boss-mala-foggiana-evade-carcere_61517733-202302k.shtml”,”keywordURL”:[“www.tgcom24.mediaset.it”,”cronaca”,”sardegna”,”nuoro-boss-mala-foggiana-evade-carcere_61517733-202302k”,”shtml”],”sezionePagina”:[“cronaca”,”sardegna”,”amp”] }}”>

Related

news last-news“> Latest breaking latest news arrivals {{#articles}} {{{title}}} {{/articles}}