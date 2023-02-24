It’s not our habit to publicly disclose what we think, let alone do it by writing on social media, a means from which we have always distanced ourselves. The few times we’ve written press releases it’s been for issues that we felt were really important for the curve and for Torres. This time, therefore, we cannot avoid explaining a situation that has become repugnant.

Three weeks ago warnings were received from some boys belonging to our group, accused of having lit smoke bombs. The provisions, of disproportionate duration (6 years) for the entity of the facts, arrived in a climate of general indignation of which, let’s be clear, we would not have cared at all, given the distance of our thinking from the common feeling, if it hadn’t that this witch hunt against those who activated fireworks, today is seasoned with falsehoods and inferences that come from several fronts. The usual suspects (which we’ll talk about later) even insinuated that getting fines taken was our goal. These characters are the same ones that last year, in the play off match, competed to photograph the lighting of torches and smoke bombs, because it was a scenographic show to be immortalized. Those who are in bad faith and are scandalized by ridiculous fines, go back over the years to look at the provisions of the Sports Judge, you will always find fines, always. Yet no leadership has ever bothered about it and, much less, has allowed itself to incite its puppets to put us in the dock. Which is what happened instead.

Let’s go back to the facts. In the home game, after the arrival of the Daspos, we decided to follow the match without cheering, a gesture of dissent to highlight the penalties we considered disproportionate. A gesture of closeness towards the distrusted boys, also received by the Lucchese fans present in the away sector who, once our form of “protest” understood, stopped singing out of solidarity. Unfortunately, the same solidarity was not shown by some individuals occupying the Curva Nord who, with an unprecedented lack of respect, began to sing stupid chants with the sole intention of breaking our silence. Not being able to tolerate such a petty move, animated discussions ensued, with reprehensible scenes staged even in front of children. Shameful episodes which, despite wanting to avoid, saw us involved and, for this, we apologize to those present who had to watch a bad show. However, our intervention was necessary. Those who know us know very well that in our way of being such behavior is intolerable, there are unwritten rules when cornering and those who frequent it know that they must be respected.

What happened is the result of a poisoned climate that has its origin even further back in time. There are those who, from behind the scenes, work to discredit us, unfortunately finding people who are easily exploited. For these elements that allow themselves to be manipulated without even realizing it, we don’t even feel hatred, because hatred is a noble sentiment, but only so much pain.

The hatred towards us was born when, unlike those who did everything to keep people from going to the stadium, we, as always, stood by the colors we love. In recent years we have had to witness squalid events, forms of boycotts of all kinds, culminating in the fact of seeing who even aimed to bury Torres in favor of Sassari Calcio, a useless reality with a following of puppets ready to change their favorite team to depending on where the wind blows (and personal gain). Not waging war on the previous leadership, in the eyes of the detractors, made us “guilty” of having supported Torres, rather than leaving her alone

We, WE emphasize, have never abandoned the rossoblù banner: For those with a short memory, we could remember an infinite number of episodes experienced on the front lines in our 34 years of activity. Unlike others who declare their passion for Torres only on triumphal days, it is our place to remember all the dark moments in which we found ourselves alone in defending, protecting and supporting the flag we defend. We did it above all when we had to start again from the rubble, in the lowest categories

like the Promozione, when suddenly everyone, except us, was ashamed to declare themselves Torresini. There have been situations in which we have been totally without a club, when waiting for a verdict from Covisoc, with the players who did not know whether or not the team was registered in the championship, we took care of making them train and organizing meals with internal collections and accommodation, just to keep the flame burning. We were the only ones to perform CPR in a situation where we were more dead than alive. Really dramatic but extremely romantic scenes for those who, like us, have always done anything for the good of Torres. You have to know history to realize what we have given to keep the barrack going.

Our name is inextricably linked to that of the rossoblù association, wherever Torres played our banner was present which, throughout Italy, proudly represented the colors of Sassari. We are respected by all the fans, even the enemy ones, who recognize the sacrifices we have always made and what mentality we have. Because one of our greatest prides is that we have never bowed down to anything or anyone, keeping our back straight and carrying forward those values ​​that many have now lost. In this city, we are one of the few living entities that have their own unassailable ethics and principles, which probably annoys those who thought they could maneuver us too.

We come to today. This week, other warnings were notified for what happened in the home match we mentioned earlier. Provisions arrived as a result of actions committed with the aim of protecting the morality of a curve that must show respect for those who receive unjust penalties. This time the number of those affected is heavy and, in some cases, the hand has been trodden to surgically kill those who have been actively dating for a lifetime. Being ultras we are aware that warnings are to be put in advance, but this is when there are valid reasons to go and look for them. Here, on the other hand, we arrived at this result after a climate of hatred towards us, pumped out of proportion in the first place by careerist characters who unworthily represent organizations that profess to be bearers of Torresian values. Little men who have always been looking for seats who, until two seasons ago, invited people to desert the stadium. In this circus that has been set up, with figures of all kinds, we have deliberately kept our distance, because we are interested in the symbol and nothing else. We realize that we are white flies who do not say yes sir and that there is a clear attempt to eliminate us, because it is clear that we annoy someone, but we have never been aligned and never will be. We who have experienced the most disparate and desperate situations on Planet Torres, we are not exalted by the LED billboards or the colored seats, we have always preferred to share loaves of bread and salami with those who have never abandoned the boat in stormy seas rather than doing binges of caviar feasting with those who until yesterday mocked Torres and did not even know where the stadium was,

In this situation of disgust, struck in the heart because decimated by warnings that will deprive us for years of our brothers with whom we have always proudly marched side by side, we find it necessary to stop for a moment. On Sunday, for the first time in years, Torres will not be followed by our group. A drastic but necessary decision because we cannot remain indifferent to what is happening. Those who think they can kill us will have to fight a lot because we die hard and, as history teaches us, we know very well that we will always be there, while those who now profess to be great Torresini are only pathetic extras who, a matter of time, will return watching Serie A on TV or spending their weekends doing something else. We don’t care if the next match is against Olbia, let’s put before all the link with our brothers on the curve who are paying for not bowing to a system that is unacceptable to us. We don’t care about football at the moment. We prefer to feel more united than ever, standing out with those who have been excluded. It is right that those who have polluted the wells take their responsibilities and that they realize what a curve means without us. Torres will still play on Sunday but, this time, without her soul

NEW GUARD TORRES