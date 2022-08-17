Aston Martin has unveiled the concept of the two-seater discovery that celebrates 10 years of the Q division dedicated to customization. 715 hp twin-turbo V12 engine
Aston Martin has chosen the appropriate setting for Monterey Car Week 2022 to unveil the Dbr22, a two-seater concept with a handcrafted 12 V engine. It was created to celebrate the noble family of open cockpit racing sports cars of the British manufacturer, as well as the 10th anniversary of the Q by Aston Martin division, born for the customization of models. It is the department that has churned out iconic cars, often built to order, such as the Aston Martin Victor, as well as special models built in limited editions, such as the Vulcan produced in just 24 units and the Vantage V600, limited to just 14 units. Only the most loyal customers of Aston Martin’s Q department will be able to aspire to one of the very rare DBR22s that will be built.
The style is particularly reminiscent of two-seater and open-cockpit sports cars such as the 1959 Le Mans winning Dbr1 and 1953 Db3S. The carbon fiber bonnet features a horseshoe-shaped air intake to let the 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 engine with 715 hp and 753 Nm of torque combined with an eight-speed gearbox. Values that allow the Dbr22 to burn the 0-100 km / h sprint in 3.5 seconds, for a top speed of 319 km / h. The chassis was designed to provide precision and agility and handling, with the help of adaptive shock absorbers. Finally, the weight was also contained thanks to the aluminum subframe with 3D printed elements: an absolute first of this technique at Aston Martin. The Dbr22 design concept will be exhibited at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance from Friday 19th to Sunday 21st August.