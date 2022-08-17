Aston Martin has chosen the appropriate setting for Monterey Car Week 2022 to unveil the Dbr22, a two-seater concept with a handcrafted 12 V engine. It was created to celebrate the noble family of open cockpit racing sports cars of the British manufacturer, as well as the 10th anniversary of the Q by Aston Martin division, born for the customization of models. It is the department that has churned out iconic cars, often built to order, such as the Aston Martin Victor, as well as special models built in limited editions, such as the Vulcan produced in just 24 units and the Vantage V600, limited to just 14 units. Only the most loyal customers of Aston Martin’s Q department will be able to aspire to one of the very rare DBR22s that will be built.