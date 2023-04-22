Nuremberg and Rostock win, Bielefeld loses

Nfter four games without a win, 1. FC Nürnberg managed to break free in the fight against relegation from the second Bundesliga. The Franconians won their home game against Fortuna Düsseldorf 2-0 (1-0) and climbed to twelfth place in the table with 33 points. Most recently, the club had only scored two points from the four games without three.

19-year-old Nathaniel Brown (10th) took the lead, Kwadwo Duah (90th + 3) made the decision shortly before the end. The Rhinelanders had recently won against leaders Darmstadt 98 1-0, but lost valuable ground in the fight for promotion due to numerous previous draws. The distance to relegation rank three is still seven points.

The Nuremberg started very committed and strong in duels. The club put on a lot of pressure and were rewarded by Brown’s goal. Brown and Lino Tempelmann had a double chance to make it 2-0 in the 50th minute, but were unable to turn the good opportunity into countable capital. Overall, Nuremberg seemed more courageous than the guests from the state capital of North Rhine-Westphalia. Although Fortuna acted technically more mature, they were not goal-oriented enough in their offensive game. In the 72nd minute, club goalkeeper Peter Vindahl Jensen brilliantly defused a header from Fortuna’s Dawid Kownacki.

Hansa Rostock also secured three important points in the fight to stay in the class. Alois Schwartz’s team won against SpVgg Greuther Fürth 2-0 (0-0) and thus won again for the first time in eight games. Froling with a dream goal from distance (50th) and Dannis Dressel (66th) let the fans in the home Baltic Sea Stadium cheer in the second half. Rostock improved with the win and with now 28 points at least for the time being on the relegation rank, but Jahn Regensburg can pass again on Sunday. Fürth is eight points ahead of Rostock in eleventh place.

In a hard-fought first half with few chances, Rostock’s Kevin Schumacher had the best opportunity with a long-range shot (13′). Both teams worked out a few goal area scenes. The opening goal for Rostock had to come from a distance, Fröhling hit the corner from a central position of 25 meters. Dressel increased and made the preliminary decision.

Arminia Bielefeld, who have been relegated to the first division, is meanwhile getting deeper and deeper into the relegation vortex. The Ostwestfalen lost the basement duel against Hannover 96 1:3 (1:2) and are only one point away from relegation place 16. Most recently, Arminia had to accept a setback with a 2:4 in Karlsruhe after a winning streak. Bielefeld now has 29 points, Hannover has 37 points so far and took a decisive step towards remaining in the league with the win.

Lower Saxony had taken the lead through Cedric Teuchert (14th), but goalscorer Fabian Klos (22nd) was able to put a ball into the 96 goal in front of 25,921 fans. In the 24th minute, Bielefeld’s Robin Hack was unlucky with a shot at the outside of the post, which could have been the opening goal for Bielefeld at the Alm. Instead, Teuchert again converted a controversial hand penalty after video evidence to lead the guests again (42nd). Louis Schaub (55th) increased to 3:1 for the North Germans.

Both teams delivered an open exchange of blows with numerous goal chances. Bielefeld had bad luck in the 57th minute when Bryan Lasme hit the crossbar of the Hanover goal and missed the goal. Hannover’s Yannik Lührs saw the red card for gross foul play (86th) after video evidence.