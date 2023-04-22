Home » Nuremberg and Rostock win, Bielefeld loses
Nuremberg and Rostock win, Bielefeld loses

Nfter four games without a win, 1. FC Nürnberg managed to break free in the fight against relegation from the second Bundesliga. The Franconians won their home game against Fortuna Düsseldorf 2-0 (1-0) and climbed to twelfth place in the table with 33 points. Most recently, the club had only scored two points from the four games without three.

19-year-old Nathaniel Brown (10th) took the lead, Kwadwo Duah (90th + 3) made the decision shortly before the end. The Rhinelanders had recently won against leaders Darmstadt 98 1-0, but lost valuable ground in the fight for promotion due to numerous previous draws. The distance to relegation rank three is still seven points.

The Nuremberg started very committed and strong in duels. The club put on a lot of pressure and were rewarded by Brown’s goal. Brown and Lino Tempelmann had a double chance to make it 2-0 in the 50th minute, but were unable to turn the good opportunity into countable capital. Overall, Nuremberg seemed more courageous than the guests from the state capital of North Rhine-Westphalia. Although Fortuna acted technically more mature, they were not goal-oriented enough in their offensive game. In the 72nd minute, club goalkeeper Peter Vindahl Jensen brilliantly defused a header from Fortuna’s Dawid Kownacki.

Hansa Rostock also secured three important points in the fight to stay in the class. Alois Schwartz’s team won against SpVgg Greuther Fürth 2-0 (0-0) and thus won again for the first time in eight games. Froling with a dream goal from distance (50th) and Dannis Dressel (66th) let the fans in the home Baltic Sea Stadium cheer in the second half. Rostock improved with the win and with now 28 points at least for the time being on the relegation rank, but Jahn Regensburg can pass again on Sunday. Fürth is eight points ahead of Rostock in eleventh place.

