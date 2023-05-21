Home » Nürnberg threatens relegation to the third division, Schaub scores
Nürnberg threatens relegation to the third division, Schaub scores

1. FC Nürnberg only drew 0-0 against Hansa Rostock on Sunday and still have to worry about staying up in the second German Bundesliga. The Rostockers, where Lukas Hinterseer stormed up to the 65th minute, are saved from relegation.

Nuremberg, on the other hand, can still slip to the relegation rank currently occupied by Arminia Bielefeld. The FCN has as Table-15. just like Eintracht Braunschweig are two points ahead of Bielefeld.

In addition, Fortuna Düsseldorf and Hannover 96 fought a gripping duel in a sportingly meaningless game on Sunday and separated 3:3. Louis Schaub (21st) gave Hannover a 2-0 lead and scored his fifth goal of the season. Karlsruher SC beat 1. FC Kaiserslautern 2-0.

