State champion Florian Nüßle narrowly missed out on a two-year eligibility to play on the World Snooker Tour because of a defeat in the final of the Q-Tour play-off. After three victories, Nüßle only had to admit defeat to Englishman Ashley Carty in the final in Darlington on Sunday with a score of 2:5.

“Except for the final, I played very well,” said the Styrian, who lives in Salzburg and is now preparing for the European Championships in Malta in mid-March. There is the next opportunity to win a Main Tour ticket.