Home Sports Nüßle narrowly misses the World Tour card – sport.ORF.at
Sports

Nüßle narrowly misses the World Tour card – sport.ORF.at

by admin
Nüßle narrowly misses the World Tour card – sport.ORF.at

State champion Florian Nüßle narrowly missed out on a two-year eligibility to play on the World Snooker Tour because of a defeat in the final of the Q-Tour play-off. After three victories, Nüßle only had to admit defeat to Englishman Ashley Carty in the final in Darlington on Sunday with a score of 2:5.

Andy Chubb

“Except for the final, I played very well,” said the Styrian, who lives in Salzburg and is now preparing for the European Championships in Malta in mid-March. There is the next opportunity to win a Main Tour ticket.

See also  Red Bull double at Spa: Leclerc relegates to third place with 98 points from Verstappen

You may also like

Behind Red Bull, there is only Alonso. Ferrari...

Words are not enough for this, praised Klopp...

European Indoor Athletics Championships, Larissa Iapichino takes silver...

Max Verstappen with Red Bull won the Bahrain...

Scattered considerations after Inter-Lecce (2-0)

Pilsen is hanging in the towel before the...

Here’s why you should NOT start a liquid...

Barcelona are outnumbered to keep Valencia at bay

LBA 20th Round, Virtus Segafredo Bologna – Bertram...

Renewal of Di Maria, Calvo before Roma-Juve: “We...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy