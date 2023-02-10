NutriBullet Treviso, after the away success in Verona, opens the 19th matchday of Serie A UnipolSai 2022/23 by hosting GeVi Napoli, which comes from the sprint victory against Scafati.

Where to see it: Saturday 11 February 2023 at 20.30, Eleven and Eurosport 2

Referees: Michele Rossi, Gabriele Bettini, Giulio Pepponi

PREVIOUS

The two teams have already faced each other on five occasions, three of which won by GeVi (all the previous ones in the regular season, the others were in the Super Cup).

One win and one defeat so far for Treviso in the home games.

THE GONE

In the first leg, played on Sunday, November 20, 2022 on the 7th day, GeVi won in the sprint 84-82, driven by JaCorey Williams’ 18 points and 7 rebounds and Howard’s 18 points and 4 assists.

THE ABSENT

NutriBullet Treviso Basket – Alessandro Simioni is out with a dislocated shoulder.

THE EX

GeVi Napoli Basket – Lorenzo Uglietti was among the protagonists of Treviso’s climb from Serie A2. He played two seasons (2018/19 and 2019/20) with the Veneto club, traveling in Serie A at 4.5 points in 20 minutes per game.

THE STATEMENTS

Cesare Pancotto, coach of GeVi Napoli Basket: “We have everything to do well thanks to the fact that we work responsibly in training. The away game must be built with each possession having “Method” to be competitive until the end. It is a mission that must give us further awareness and fire within. It can happen that you play well or badly, but the spirit must be to fight for every ball, and never give up. Aggressive defense to concede fewer points, and to keep the score under control. From one-on-one, to pick and roll, to outs, we need to keep concentration high, and mental toughness. In attack, perform at high speed, sharing the ball on both sides of the field with good shooting percentages.”