Nutribullet Treviso, official Frank Vitucci. Three-year agreement

Venetian from Cannaregio, born on April 5, 1963, Francesco “Frank” Vitucci will be the new coach of Nutribullet Treviso Basket for the next three seasons.

Graduated in Political Science and certified Mental Coach, he is a veteran of our league: he has recently exceeded 650 benches in Serie Aand is an old acquaintance from Treviso for his past as assistant and head coach with Benetton Basket at the beginning of the 2000s.

He was named Serie A Best Coach twice (2013 and 2021).

He is married to Monica with whom he has three children, Chiara, Giovanni and Marco. The last two also played in the youth sector of Treviso Basket in the past, testifying to Frank’s closeness to the Treviso environment which has never failed over the years. It will therefore be a return to Palaverde for the Venetian coach who will lead the Nutribullet Treviso Basket in keeping with his motto “Play Hard and Enjoy” which has always characterized his teams and his style on the bench.

TEACHERS – before embarking on a career as head coach, coach Vitucci collaborated with a series of modern basketball “gurus” who allowed him to accumulate experience and knowledge of the highest level. Since he was very young in Venice he has worked with coaches of the caliber of Tonino Zorzi, Marco Calamai, Mario De Sisti and Pero Skansi; then in Treviso with Ettore Messina, David Blatt and Oktay Mahmuti.

THE TEAMS – Assistant Coach to Reyer Venice from 1986 to 1993, when he was promoted to Head Coach, in the first team. In 1995-96 1996, he accomplished a masterpiece bringing the lagoon team, despite the financial problems that will force the club to interrupt the activity at the end of the championship, to promotion to A1.

From 1996 to 2001 he was head coach ad Imola, where he wrote the most glorious pages of the Romagna club by winning another promotion to A1 and taking Andrea Costa to the playoffs twice and to a historic participation in the Korac Cup. After a parenthesis a Get smart in A2, since 2003 he is at the Benetton Treviso as assistant coach participating in the numerous green-and-white successes: in 2006 he led the team as head coach in the green-and-white success in the Super cup Italian at Palaverde with Eldo Napoli, as the then coach David Blatt for religious reasons (the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur) could not sit on the bench.

In 2009/10 he was promoted to head coach of Benetton Treviso, making debuts and launching David Hackett, Donatas Montejunas, Andrea De Nicolao and Alessandro Gentile. He will be replaced in the middle of the year by coach Repesa. From 2010 to 2012 he was head coach ad Avellinowhere especially in the first season (4th place) unleashes the enthusiasm of the Irpinia fans.

In 2012/13 the magical vintage in the glorious square of Varesewhich earns him the prize of Coach of the Year: first place in the Regular Season with dominance from the first to the last day, final of the Italian Cup and semi-final-scudetto finished only in game 7, both times to Siena’s advantage.

After Lombardy, the return to Avellino for another two excellent seasons at the helm of the “wolves”; later, he takes over the running on the bench Help Torino saving them from relegation and remaining there for a further season. Subsequently, another important career breakthrough with the arrival at Toastswhere he inaugurated in 2017 a cycle that ended this summer after six intense seasons full of results: enters the race with the Brindisi team at the bottom of the standings and with an impressive roadmap leads the team to safety by immediately entering the heart of the Apulian square. In the following years theHappy Casa he is a regular presence in the playoffs, gains access to the European cups (semi-finalist in the 2021 Champions League) and plays in two Italian Cup finals (2019 and 2020), also launching important players on the international scene such as John Brown, Darius Thompson and Riccardo Moraschini . In 2021 he won the award for the second time Coach of the Year. In the season that has just ended he once again led the Brindisi team to the playoffs, going out in the first round with Segafredo Bologna. As evidence of the relationship created in his experience in Brindisi, the Mayor Riccardo Rossi gave him the keys to the city of Brindisi and the University of Salento named him its Ambassador, tangible signs of gratitude of the Apulian territory for the work done.

NEXT WEEK THE DATE OF THE PRESS CONFERENCE FOR THE PRESENTATION OF COACH FRANK VITUCCI and DS SIMONE GIOFRE’ WILL BE COMMUNICATED WHICH WILL THUS RECOMPOSE THE SUCCESSFUL TANDEM ALREADY EXPERIENCED IN VARESE FIRST AND THEN IN BRINDISI.