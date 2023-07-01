NutriSense CGM: An in-depth look at your glucose data

NutriSense is an innovative tool that offers users personalized diet and lifestyle recommendations based on data gathered from continuous glucose monitoring (CGM). This subscription service provides two CGMs per month, as well as providing valuable advice from a registered dietitian or nutritionist. By constantly monitoring your blood sugar levels both day and night, you will be able to understand how certain foods, activities or events affect blood sugar changes. With NutriSense you will acquire valuable knowledge on how to keep these values ​​constant over time.

Recent researches highlight the importance of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices in diabetes management and their potential to promote better overall health. Ensuring that blood sugar levels remain stable is crucial to overall well-being. In this context, NutriSense represents an innovative solution that exploits CGM technology for provide users with real-time data related to their blood glucose levels.

Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) offers users to NutriSense a specially designed device commonly worn against the skin, usually on the upper arm. This CGM device measures interstitial glucose levels, which represent the levels of glucose present in the intercellular fluid. Through the use of a small sensor inserted under the skin, the device is able to constantly monitor glucose levels both day and night.

The CGM device continuously measures glucose levels and send data wirelessly to an app or mobile device, giving users real-time insight into their glucose levels throughout the day. This data includes insights into postprandial (after meals) glucose responses, fasting glucose levels, and patterns of glucose fluctuations over time.

NutriSense uses advanced algorithms and data analysis techniques to interpret the collected glucose data. They analyze patterns, trends, and correlations in glucose levels to give users personalized insights into how their bodies respond to different foods, exercise, sleep, stress, and other lifestyle factors.

Through the analysis of glycemic data, NutriSense provides users with personalized advice and indications. These recommendations include information on optimal meal timing, macronutrient composition, food choices, training plans and lifestyle modifications, in order to improve metabolic health, manage weight, enhance sports performance and make informed dietary decisions.

NutriSense also offers a personalized support through consultations with dietitians, nutritionists or health professionals sign in. These experts help users interpret glucose data, understand the implications for their health goals, and develop sustainable eating and living habits.

When you sign up for NutriSense, you are provided with the Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) device to monitor your blood sugar levels around the clock. You will receive a daily report and you will be guided by a registered dietitian in interpreting the results and learning from them. Your CGM will record glucose levels during meals, sleep, physical activity and during stress. Based on the results obtained, you will receive a personalized diet plan and you’ll start making changes to see the progress.

Unlike the CGM program, the Nutrition Coaching program simply requires you to use the CGM for the first 14 days in order to collect data. Your nutritionist will use the data collected by the device to formulate recommendations based on the results obtained. The program is designed to completely transform your lifestyle by teaching you how to eat, sleep and move in personalized ways. You’ll have unlimited access to in-app communications with your nutritionist via chat, getting in-depth diet advice, such as calorie count, macro nutrient ratio and food choice.

NutriSense aims to improve the health of your metabolism. It is the ideal option for those who wish become healthier, understand your body and nourish it properly. The program is essential for discovering the “perfect diet” tailored to your individual needs, instead of following a “generic diet” that applies to everyone.

It is emphasized that the program is intended for adults only and involves the continuous use of CGM for monitoring glucose levels. It is important to feel comfortable entering and wear the device 24/7. Please note that the information provided by NutriSense is for educational and informational purposes only they do not replace medical advice. People with specific medical conditions, such as diabetes, should consult their healthcare professionals for personalized guidance and blood glucose level management.

