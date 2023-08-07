Home » Nutrition and fitness: When gummy bears are a sensible nutrition for athletes
Sports

Nutrition and fitness: When gummy bears are a sensible nutrition for athletes

by admin
Nutrition and fitness: When gummy bears are a sensible nutrition for athletes

Caroline Rauscher is a pharmacist and creates individual sports and nutrition concepts for top athletes such as top triathlete Anne Haug. She also works with football clubs, winter sports enthusiasts and also with ambitious amateur athletes and people who simply want to be fit and healthy.

WELT: Ms. Rauscher, how much skepticism do you get from athletes when you suggest gummy bears?

Caroline Rauscher: Basically, it must be emphasized that gummy bears, Fanta and similar foods with fast sugars definitely do not belong on the menu of a health-conscious person. Even with athletes, these things have nothing to do with basic nutrition. Therefore, the skepticism is more than justified. But if you turn your gaze in sport to the area …

See also  When brushing your teeth, hanging up the laundry or cooking pasta: how movement can easily ...

You may also like

Cycling World Cup: Förstemann and Ulbricht win silver...

Lautaro Martinez, second son Theo was born: ‘Welcome,...

Five goals conceded in two games: HSV defense...

Ricardo Ferretti Dismissed as Coach of Cruz Azul...

Live Atp Toronto, in Campo Berrettini. Musetti-Nishioka 2-0...

Inter, Sommer is official: Audero will be his...

German climber Alexander Megos surprisingly wins bronze at...

Wang Lanxi Shares Experience at Chengdu Universiade Opening...

Sommer, Inter is a new challenge in my...

England vs Nigeria – the summary

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy