Nutrition and fitness: When gummy bears are a sensible nutrition for athletes

Caroline Rauscher is a pharmacist and creates individual sports and nutrition concepts for top athletes such as top triathlete Anne Haug. She also works with football clubs, winter sports enthusiasts and also with ambitious amateur athletes and people who simply want to be fit and healthy.

WELT: Ms. Rauscher, how much skepticism do you get from athletes when you suggest gummy bears?

Caroline Rauscher: Basically, it must be emphasized that gummy bears, Fanta and similar foods with fast sugars definitely do not belong on the menu of a health-conscious person. Even with athletes, these things have nothing to do with basic nutrition. Therefore, the skepticism is more than justified. But if you turn your gaze in sport to the area …

