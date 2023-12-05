Nymburk lost their lead in the FIBA ​​European Cup and lost in Zaragoza

Not even the 17 points of the American Jitarious Gordon helped Central Bohemia in Spain. The home team was led by Mark Smith, who was the best scorer of the match with 20 points. Nymburk scored only its second defeat in this year’s competition.

Nymburk started after a demanding seventeen-hour shift. Due to delays and canceled flights, he arrived in Zaragoza only this morning and canceled the morning training.

The 18-time Czech champions started the match aggressively. Although Zaragoza twice led by seven points in the first quarter, Nymburk managed to turn the tide in the second half with an eight-point streak from 21:27. The visitors went into the halftime break with a narrow deficit of 41:42. Dejan Kravič was the best scorer of the home team with 11 points, Thomas Bell had eight points in the Nymburk jersey.

Coach Tabellini’s men improved their defense in the second half. In the third quarter, they allowed twelve points to their opponents, scored 24 of them themselves, and had 11 points to spare before the final quarter. Along with Bell, Gordon also shot himself.

In the last part, Nymburk increased the lead to 75:61 after Jaromír Bohačík’s three-pointer, and it seemed that after five triumphs in the basic group, they would get their first success in the round of 16. However, the final seven minutes did not work out for the Czech team.

Zaragoza got back within range thanks to a 12-point streak and, with the support of the fans, pulled off a turnaround with forty-seven seconds left on Lucas Langarita’s smash. Nymburk scored only four points in the last six minutes and lost the game.

FIBA European Basketball Players Cup – round of 16: Group M – 1st round: Zaragoza – ERA Nymburk 82:79 (25:21, 42:41, 54:65) Most points: Smith 20, Kravič 13, Langarita 9 – Gordon 17, Bell and Bohačík after 12, Svejcar 11.

