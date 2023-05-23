Nymburk lost to Opava and is not in the final after 21 years

The Central Bohemians continue their unsuccessful season. They finished in the base group in the Champions League and lost 11 games in the NBL before the knockout stage. Not even 14 points from Ondřej Sehnal and Nathan Watson helped Nymburk today. Opava’s best scorers were Jakubov Slavík and Šiřina, who collected 15 points.

The last time Nymburk did not make it to the league final was in 2002, when it was not enough against Opava in the semi-final. USK remains the only team that managed to turn the series from 1:3 to games in the playoffs. In 2001, Prague won the final against Opava as well.

Former Nymburk mainstays Vojtěch Hruban and Jiří Welsch watched the decisive match of the series in a packed Sports Hall. Home team Lukáš Palyza started the jubilee 500th match in the competition.

The introduction went better for Opava, which won the first quarter thanks to Jakub Slavík’s nine points 19:12. The visitors also dominated the rebounding, where they outscored the reigning champion 18-8. Nymburk brought Jimmy Boeheim back into the game at the beginning of the second quarter, after whose six points tied the game at 22:22. But Opava strengthened its defense and the home team had problems getting under the basket. Therefore, they relied on shots for three points, but they hit only four attempts out of 19. At the end of the half, Opava ran away to take the lead again, 42:33.

Nymburk tried to match the pace and got closer to a difference of four points. But Opava bounced back again thanks to the successful end of the third part. After a three-pointer by Luďek Jurečka with the horn, the guests gained an eleven-point lead before the final quarter. At the time, the 39-year-old Jurečka hit his fourth three-pointer out of five attempts. See also NBA playoffs: Philadelphia 76ers perfect sweep

Even the introduction to the final part, conducted by Šiřina, was successful, and thanks to nine points, she ran away to a seventeen-point blockbuster. Nymburk reduced it to eight points in the chase (66:74), but the guests had already seen the end.