Oakland Athletics’ Strong Pitching and Power Hitting Lead to 4-0 Victory over Houston Astros

HOUSTON — The Oakland Athletics dominated the Houston Astros in a 4-0 victory on Monday night, thanks to outstanding pitching and powerful home runs. Ken Waldichuk shone on the mound, pitching six hitless innings of relief for the A’s while Brent Rooker smashed the first of three home runs.

Despite entering the game with a comfortable lead in the American League West, the Astros struggled to contain the Athletics, who are currently in last place. The win improved Oakland’s record to 45-99, delaying their 110th loss for at least another day. In comparison, last season the A’s finished with a 60-102 record after a relatively successful 86-76 campaign in 2021.

Avoiding a horrendous losing record has become a goal for the A’s in their remaining 18 games. They need just one more victory to ensure they don’t match the franchise’s worst losing record, which stands at 117 losses when the team was in Philadelphia. The highest number of losses recorded in Oakland is 108, occurring in 1979.

In addition to Rooker’s home run, Shea Langeliers and Ryan Noda also contributed to the A’s offensive prowess with their own long balls. Mason Miller, Oakland’s starting pitcher, was effective in his two innings of work, allowing just one hit before Waldichuk replaced him in the third.

The individual performances of the players were noteworthy as well. Dominican player Esteury Ruiz finished with a 3-0 batting record for the Athletics, while Cuban Aledmys Díaz and Colombian Jordán Díaz both went 3-0 at the plate.

For the Astros, Dominican Jeremy Peña led their offensive effort with a 4-2 batting record, followed by Venezuelan José Altuve, who went 3-1. Cubans José Abreu and Yordan Álvarez, along with Puerto Rican Martín Maldonado, all struggled at the plate, finishing with 3-0 records.

The win for the A’s against the formidable Astros serves as a reminder of their potential and ability to compete with the best teams in the league. As the regular season nears its end, the A’s will aim to finish strong and avoid a historically terrible losing record.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

