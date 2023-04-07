The Gunners Oberwart surprised on Thursday in the men’s basketball super league (BSL) with a clear 79:64 (40:25) victory at defending champion BC Vienna. With their first win of the season against the Viennese, the Burgenlanders not only secured third place in the table, they also ensured that the race for first place and thus home advantage remained exciting in all play-off rounds.

Two rounds before the end of the regular season, Swans Gmunden are now leading ahead of BC Vienna, who have the same number of points. In the last round of the placement round, there will be a direct duel between the two BSL top teams on April 15 in Gmunden.

The Dukes Klosterneuburg gave a sign of life in their last home game before the play-off start. The table sixth clearly defeated the fourth placed Flyers Wels with 73:63 (36:27).

More to Austrian basketball leagues