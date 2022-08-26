Home Sports Objective 25/09 – Communication – Giornale.net
Sports

Objective 25/09 – Communication – Giornale.net

by admin
Objective 25/09 – Communication – Giornale.net

An evening of politics, satire and current affairs to talk about the electoral clash, the proposals of the various camps and the requests of citizens in view of the appointment with the polls on September 25th.

follow on this page the event organized by the newspaper La Nazione for Friday 26 August at 8.30 pm at Parco delle Cascine in the Ultravox space .

Guests:

Gianmaria Vassallo, Actor who plays the characters of yesterday and today for the review “My name is”: Oriana Fallaci and Niccolò Macchiavelli

Enrico MentanaJournalist, author and director of Tg de La 7

Paolo MieliEssayist and columnist

Agnese Pini, Director of QN Quotidiano Nazionale, Il Giorno, il Resto del Carlino, La Nazione

Joyful Socialists

See also  The root cause of Manchester United's collapse has been found!The locker room feuds exposed each performing their duties are comparable to the palace fighting drama_Solskjaer

You may also like

Spezia-Sassuolo, Dionisi: “At the Picco looking for confirmations....

The Chinese wrestling team will send 29 people...

Joseph: Ginobili once said that if we unite,...

F1 Belgium, first free sessions signed by Sainz...

Passionate youth pursues dreams

Inter, Correa and the former’s taboo. But in...

La Liga Round 3 Preview: The Deputy Squad...

Paredes to Juve, Galtier freezes the deal: “Sunday...

Yang Yang Uzi’s same door battle and the...

There is Juve-Roma and Allegri has an idea:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy