An evening of politics, satire and current affairs to talk about the electoral clash, the proposals of the various camps and the requests of citizens in view of the appointment with the polls on September 25th.

follow on this page the event organized by the newspaper La Nazione for Friday 26 August at 8.30 pm at Parco delle Cascine in the Ultravox space .

Guests:

Gianmaria Vassallo, Actor who plays the characters of yesterday and today for the review “My name is”: Oriana Fallaci and Niccolò Macchiavelli

Enrico MentanaJournalist, author and director of Tg de La 7

Paolo MieliEssayist and columnist

Agnese Pini, Director of QN Quotidiano Nazionale, Il Giorno, il Resto del Carlino, La Nazione

