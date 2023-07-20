Objective Tricolor restarts, the relay race with a strong social value – Sport Marketing News

Alongside a major event, there is always an important team of companies, foundations and institutions that share its ideals and values. It is the case of Tricolor goalthe great Paralympic relay race created by Alex Zanardi, whose fourth edition starts again on Saturday September 9th from what was the goal of the 2022 edition, cortina d’Ampezzoto cross the border into France and conclude a journey of 26 stages and beyond 1,600 kilometres a Paris Sunday 1st October.

Objective Tricolor will cross regions such as Veneto, Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy, Piedmont and Val d’Aosta, it will organize sports and cultural promotion villages in various stages and events always of a promotional nature in collaboration with Allianz Human Mind Foundation.

The event will be supported by a team of companies, foundations ed institutions who will be able to amplify the ideals and values ​​of the project such as social inclusion, the promotion and culture of Paralympic sport and will contribute to fielding resources and means for the success of the event. For many of them, the relay will also be an important opportunity to team buildingto give a unique experience also to managers, employees and collaborators, who will have the opportunity to get on the saddle, pedal alongside the Paralympic athletes and share their joys and difficulties.

Among the sponsoring companies, confirms the presence for the third consecutive year Consortium for the Protection of Prosecco DOCwith the qualification this year of ‘Top sponsor & Official Sparkling Wine’, which will offer pleasant tasting moments in the main villages.

“Alex Zanardi’s project stands out for its inclusiveness and ability to give new life perspectives even to those who think they have lost everything – he claims Stefano Zanette, president of the Prosecco DOC consortium– We are therefore particularly proud to support this initiative by renewing a collaboration that we hold dear in a very special way and to which we are committed for this year and also for the next two”.

Those who continue a long-lasting journey are also the Official Sponsor: Allianz Partnersone of the world‘s leading insurance and assistance companies; Castelli, a company in the cycling clothing sector; the Montalcino Estate Ciacci Piccolomini of Aragon; designer clothing EA7 Emporio Armani, Amplifon Foundation e Teleperformance Italya leading company in the omnichannel customer experience outsourcing sector.

Alongside sponsors who renew their commitment, there are others who join the family for the first time like B for Bank, company very attentive to inclusive values ​​and Entain Foundation.

Of great prestige is the team of Partnersconsisting of: Airoldi Metalsthe company specializing in the marketing of non-ferrous semi-finished products; Brombala reference company in the world of architecture for the design and production of luxury steel and brass windows and doors; Dolomites Energy, the Trentino multiservice for the sale and supply of electricity and natural gas services; Energized leading company in the sports food supplement and functional nutrition market; Birch, company that deals with the development, design and production of high quality safety helmets; the brand of sunglasses Koo e ZBike, the innovative handbike model developed by Dallara Automobili on the technical and emotional drive of Alex Zanardi.

And then there are the Mobility Partner: Bmw Italy Spa e PMG Italia Benefit Society for the positive impact, which will provide vehicles suitable for transporting people with disabilities and the Technical Partner: Saint Bernard waterwhich will support the water supply at each stage.

Among the institutions, the support of the Region also continues for the third consecutive year Emilia-Romagna Sport Valley, which fully shares the values ​​of social inclusion and acceptance of this project

The fascinating journey of Obiettivo Tricolore will be told on television by Sky Sport 24through three ‘specials’ broadcast weekly on the thematic channel and a summary documentary at the end of the event, and on the radio thanks to the collaboration of Radio24.

“The great ‘Obiettivo Tricolore’ relay, since its inception in 2020, has always been supported by highly sensitive companies, federations, associations, bodies and institutions, thanks to which we have managed to continue with Alex’s project and make it grow more and more moreover. I am very excited because the event is becoming more and more attended. This year, in fact, the relay will go beyond the Italian borders for the first time, to make the project known to the many French Paralympic realities who have opened the doors of the cities and towns that we will cross with great enthusiasm. In fact, large receptions and sports villages are also planned in France. Their support will be essential to be able to get to Paris. It will not be an easy challenge but, as Alex has always taught us, we must not give up and we are happy that by our side, in this new and epic adventure, there will be sponsors and partners who will be able to help us demonstrate that disability may not be a limit but a new life opportunity.” – Like this Barbara Manni, Objective3 Marketing Manager.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

