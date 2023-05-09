Obradovic: In moments like these, the heart counts above all

AS Monaco and Maccabi Tel Aviv will compete tomorrow evening in the Principality in game 5 of the Euroleague playoffs, with a place at the Final Four in Kaunas up for grabs.

Below are the statements made on the eve of the two coaches.

Sasa Obradovic: “You can’t make predictions. The tension is at its peak, experience can help you make the right choices, take the right shots. This is all part of mental preparation. Tactics can make the difference, but it’s above all the heart that counts in these moments. Possession after possession, we will have to build our game. Everything will depend on us. Maccabi will try to throw us off the road, to close the area, but everything will depend on us. We will have to adapt, react to any unforeseen event. Throughout the season we have shown great strength, we have never given up. Only by continuing on the same path will we be able to reach the Final Four”.

Oded Kattash: “It’s a race 5, a great battle. We all know what it means for both teams. This is the opportunity to make history. We are proud to be here and to have the opportunity to do something special. There is excitement before playing this match. The atmosphere will be different from the previous home game. It’s up to us to have the right attitude and stay focused only on basketball. Our goal will be to control the pace.”