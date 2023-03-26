Sasa Obradovic, coach of AS Monaco, explains what he expects from Mike James, reinstated in the team after the ‘good night’ with Bacon.

“It would have been difficult to have him play against Valencia already, he had just returned to the group, and he only had one training session in his legs. An alchemy was created without him (3 W in a row in Euroleague), Mike has to understand that he’s part of a group, he has to get back in the best possible condition, and share the ball with his teammates. We have talked for a long time, we need the qualities of him, especially with the sequence of matches that await us ”.

James is scoring 16.7 points with 4.7 assists per game in Euroleague, and 14.4 points with 6.1 assists in BetClick Elite.