Obscene comments on female athletes and racist comments: the case of Rai commentators at the diving world championship. “Suspended and disciplinary dispute”

“This is called Harper, is a harp player. How to play the harp? Yes…”. “Do you touch it?”. “Yes pinch“. “Yes, I give it”. “Is this the advantagemen have to study seven notes, le donne there are only three”. “I knew it continued. Yes La Do. Sol Sol Fa”. And again: “The Dutch are big”. “Like our Vittorioso”. “Eh”. “Heh great heh”. “But anyway in bed they are all the same height”. That’s what they listened to live streaming on Rai Play 2 the spectators who followed the commentary on the final of the World Diving Championships on Monday morning, a synchronized trampoline specialty, Fukuoka, in Japan. The commentator is at the public television microphone Lorenzo Leonarduzzi and the technical commentator Massimiliano Mazzucchi, who in addition to sexist comments have also ventured into racist jokes in bad taste, in the name of the most vulgar stereotypes. Expressions like: “Smoke well, smoke healthy, smoke Pakistani”. Or, when it came to commenting on the performance of the Italian divers Riccardo Giovannini e Eduard Cristian Timbrettiwe heard a very clear: “Liccardo, the Chinese would say Liccardo”.

I really wrote the PEC to Rai because there are limits and I believe that today they have been repeatedly exceeded. #fukuoka2023 pic.twitter.com/0nFuEAJ09K — D⅜ (@defrogging) July 17, 2023

The email to Viale Mazzini – Sheep comments and jokes that the public who were following the races did not like. And so one viewer has decided to make the matter known by writing a certified email to Avenue Mazzini and then posting on Twitter the content of what is written. The user in question also told of other “inappropriate comments on the agility of the divers, alluding to their contortionism in bed, as well as their synchrony”. It should be emphasized that the two commentators in all probability knew that they would not be broadcast on national television, but they certainly could not have failed to know that they were live stream on the Viale Mazzini platform.

The commentator’s justification – And it is precisely on this aspect that the clumsy attempt at defense of Leonarduzziwhich shouts at “plot” With the’Ansa: “I distance myself in the strongest and most absolute way from what is being contested to me, because it was not a commentary. The microphone was left open to get information on when it was possible to go back on the air and the headset was placed on the table, but I had received indications that on the air there was the news and we were not expected to be broadcast on Rai Play 2 ″, he says. “We started chatting with the colleague when we thought we weren’t on the air – he explains again – There was no intention of body shaming from our part. When I say that the Dutch athlete has a big physique, I don’t mean to disparage her. I say this because the Chinese are short and thin and this can affect his dive. Among other things, the athlete Giulia Vittorioso is also one of mine relative, I would never allow myself to do body shaming ”. He therefore claims that these are “sentences heard and taken out of context” and reiterates “it is stolen off the air due to a technical error”. Not only that: he claims that “many of the things reported have never been said”. So he concludes: “There is malice, it is a conspiracy”.

Suspension and disciplinary challenge – An attempt at justification that was not enough to curb the reaction to the high cries of Rai, immediately solicited by oppositions. The managing director directly intervened Roberto Sergio announcing the start of a procedure disciplinary dispute against Leonarduzzi and all the measures necessary for the technical collaborator Mazzucchi: “A public service journalist cannot justify himself by relegating himself to a ‘bar joke’ what went on the air”, Sergio said, also announcing that he had “asked the director of Rai Sport Iacopo Volpi” to bring the couple back from Japan, entrusting the care of the diving commentary to Nicholas San Giorgio.

The anger of the oppositions – This was the company’s response to requests for clarifications and “exemplary measures” made by Stefano GrazianoPd group leader in commission of Vigilance on Rai. “The Rai Supervisory Parliamentary Commission immediately summons the director of Rai Sport, Jacob Foxesand suspend the two Rai commentators accused by viewers of sexist and racist comments”, was instead the warning of the group leader of the Verdi e Sinistra Alliance, Peppe de Cristofaro, president of the mixed group of the Senate and member of the Rai2 parliamentary supervisory commission. A similar case occurred a few weeks ago Sky Sport who had suspended the commentators who made vulgar and sexist comments live after the Formula 1 Grand Prix: “I expect the same from Rai attitude“, De Cristofaro had hoped.

Leonarduzzi’s precedent – Speaking of measures, it should be remembered that Lorenzo Leonarduzzi has already been suspended in the past by Rai for a very similar case. He was the December of 2020 when the Rai journalist was commenting on the Monza rallywith the victory of the French driver Ogierin his seventh world title, and with the second place of the Estonian Ott Thank you. Leonarduzzi let loose precisely on the latter’s surname: “Today they told me one, they want me to win 100 euros if I tell it, they told me a bad joke that I will tell. ‘Nanak woman all Tanak‘”. Even in that case an uproar broke out, with the commentator trying to make up for her improvident exit: “I’m sorry but she was a bit nice, we redid an adagio, there’s no tried sexistI have the utmost respect for women.” A vain attempt, given that the then director of RaiSport Auro Bulbarelli he suspended it and issued a very harsh note, emphasizing that “the unspeakable joke it is completely extraneous to the values ​​of the newspaper”.

The other episode of the commentator – Always Leonarducci in 2018 was the protagonist of another media case, in some ways even more serious. On 20 April five years ago, the Rai journalist thought it best to wish him a happy birthday (in German) to Adolf Hitler. Also in this case Rai was forced to issue a note to distance itself from its employee, emphasizing that “it certainly cannot be a post on a social network that questions the role played daily by the public service in contrasting the apology of fascism and in the transmission of values ​​connected to Memory and against all forms of discrimination and hate”.

