The 51st edition of the Badminton Austrian Open from Thursday to Whitsunday in Graz offers the Austrian elite one last good international test before the European Games.

An Austrian quintet led by Luka Wraber will be in Poland in the second half of June, and also at the only world ranking tournament in Austria.

525 athletes from 55 nations are expected in the sports park in Graz, points in the Olympic qualification are also at stake.