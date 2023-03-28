The two matches of the national football team were as different as night and day in the opening qualification for the 2024 European Championship in Germany. While the favored Poles were taken by surprise by the Czechs on Friday with an overwhelming start and then outplayed them, they struggled to a goalless draw in Moldova on Monday. “We feel a huge disappointment! When we played a great match against the Poles, we expected to confirm it here. Instead we played a bad game, it’s a shame. We only scored one point,” says coach Jaroslav Šilhavý.

