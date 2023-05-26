Ocean Film Festival 2023 Italian tours and dates

The Ocean Film Festival 2023 announces Italian tours and dates: in cinemas from November 2023 and with films on the protection of the oceans, respect and love for the sea and its ecosystem. An invitation to reflect on the importance of this immense blue expanse and the crucial role it plays for life on Earth.

Ocean Film Festival 2023 tour e date

On the occasion of 8 June, World Oceans Day, Ocean Film Festival Italia announces the departure of the new tour scheduled for on November 8, 2023.

Ocean Film Festival is the film festival that presents a selection of the best films from the Australian festival of the same name and documents the beauty and power of the ocean, but also its fragility in the face of climate change and plastic pollution.

Movie stories are about respect and protection of this immense blue expanse, they celebrate the divers, surfers, swimmers and oceanographers who live for the salt spray of the sea, who chase the crests of the waves and marvel at the mysteries of the big blue.

Ocean Film Festival 2023 tour in Italy when

On November 8, 2023, the national tour debuts in Milan and continues with others 20 stages which will touch the main Italian cities. To wait for the official release of the dates and rooms, you can keep yourself informed on theofficial site.

Great sailing crossings from the Atlantic to the Pacific to fulfill a lifelong dream; exploration of remote and inhospitable places in search of the perfect wave along the coasts of Kamchatka; halfway between an adventure journey and a scientific expedition along the Nares Strait between Greenland and Canada to understand how sea ice evolves and how our climate system changes. Whales, killer whales and dolphins and a romantic octopus who finds a home in an unexpected place are the unseen protagonists of a world as powerful as it is fragile, the marine world.

