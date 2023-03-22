Status: 03/21/2023 10:51 a.m

At the Ocean Race, skippers like Boris Herrmann or Kevin Escoffier are in the foreground. The heroes of the circumnavigation also include the “OnBoard Reporters”. They are the ones who deliver spectacular live images from the heart of the regatta.

Antoine Auriol stands at the stern of the Malizia and looks up at his drone, which he steers towards the boat in the light of the setting sun. Almost nonchalantly, he catches the aircraft again with one hand – but the subsequent reaction of the Frenchman shows that this is not so self-evident: He clenches his fists and shouts his joy at the camera. Then he high fives with the other crew members of the Malizia – everyone knows: The breathtaking pictures are an important part of their sailing adventure.

Live spectacle also for the crew

Auriol makes visible what outsiders cannot see on the live tracker: the speed of the Malizia, its robustness and at the same time the elegance with which the Imoca yacht flies over the waves. Like a happy child, the reporter plays with the remote control that controls the drone: you get a look down from the mast height or chase the yacht in flight, see the Malizia plowing through the ocean from the side and sometimes, like an albatross takes a close look at the drone.

The crew themselves also followed the spectacle enthusiastically: “Wow wow wow, super cool, epic,” exclaims Rosalin Kuiper, Will Harris speaks, moved, of a “rocket ship”, Herrmann from Hamburg is “simply speechless” when he sees the pictures of his boat’s performance “. But there is also plenty of fun: when the Malizia and Biotherm sail close together, Auriol just flies the drone over and greetings are exchanged over the radio.

Kite world champion and TV journalist

Auriol is in his element on the water. The son of a French father and a German mother, who lives in Cadiz, Spain, is not only a well-known TV journalist, but also a professional athlete: in 2010 he became kiteboarding world champion.

The multimedia reporters are integrated into the respective teams, but according to the regulations, the 38-year-old is not allowed to take on any sailing tasks on the Malizia. However, that doesn’t mean he has a relaxed life on board. On the contrary: in view of the waves, wind and wetness – not to mention the lack of sleep – the sports photographer experiences and suffers the same adverse high-sea conditions as the sailors.

“The hardest job I’ve ever had”

Auriol has already shot countless documentaries for French television, but “this is definitely the hardest job I’ve ever had,” he confessed in an interview with the website “imoca.org” and compared his experiences with basic military training: “It everything is so uncomfortable here on board, I was really sick for a few days.”

But little by little he finds his rhythm: “When we arrive in Brazil, I will be very happy and very proud. That’s why I’m holding on, and there’s still a lot to experience.”

Auriol sails all stages

The experience of nature alone is priceless: “You look out of the cockpit and see these huge albatrosses – with a wingspan of two meters and more. They then glide majestically along and you just think: ‘Wow, that’s exactly why you’re here – for exactly that reason something to see.”

Even before the start of the Ocean Race, he had decided to sail all the stages and never skip a beat: “That’s not going to change. I know that I’m also growing as a person here. The Ocean Race makes me richer on the inside.”

