the event

Try to think of a fleet of boats always pushed to the limit around the globe, with crews who brave winds as strong as hurricanes, waves as high as mountains, but also torrid equatorial calms along a route of over 32,000 miles divided into eight stages and which it aims at the three Great Chiefs, namely Good Hope, Leeuwin and Horn, the latter the most feared in the epic of the seafaring. Here, this is The Ocean Race, the crewed round-the-world trip in stages, which will set sail on January 15 from Alicante in Spain (the other stages: Cape Verde, Cape Town, Itajaí in razil, Newport, Aarhus, Kiel, The Hague ) and which will arrive at the end of June – for the first time in its 50-year history – in Italy, in Genoa.

The regatta and the Grand Finale, the celebration at the finish line, were presented in Rome, in the CONI Hall of Honor in the presence of the landlord, the president Giovanni Malagò, the Minister for Sport Andrea Abodi and the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Edward Rixi. Mayor Marco Bucci and Sport councilor Alessandra Bianchi were present for Genoa. And, then, the deputy vice president of Coni Silvia Salis, the governor of Liguria Giovanni Toti, the president of the Genoa Grand Finale Steering Committee Evelina Christillin, the president of Federvela Francesco Ettorre, the sailor Mauro Pelaschier and – remotely – the patron of the regatta, Richard Brisius, also champion of the pro-sustainability message linked to the regatta, which is at the forefront in safeguarding the seas.

The Grand Finale is on the bill in Genoa from 24 June to 2 July 2023. The Ocean Live Park will be set up in the new East Waterfront with numerous events and an expected attendance of 300,000. In addition to the arrival of the 14th edition of The Ocean Race, Genoa will host the In Port Race (coastal regatta) and The Ocean Race Legends 50th Anniversary Regatta, a race-show that will recall boats and sailors from the half-century history of round-the-world sailing . And before that, the Ligurian capital will bring a “Business Lounge” to each stop where local excellence and Made in Italy will be promoted.

The Ocean Race 2023 sees five teams registered so far, who will race on the Imoca60, hi-tech ocean racing cars of 18 and a half meters in length. In the race 11th Hour Racing Team of Charlie Enright and Mark Towill (USA), Team Malizia of Boris Herrmann (GER), Guyot environnement – Team Europe of Benjamin Dutreux and Robert Stanjek (FRA/GER), Biotherm of Paul Meilhat (FRA), Holcim – Kevin Escoffier’s PRB (FRA). Two Italian sailors: the Olympic Francesca Clapcich on 11th Hour and Giulio Bertelli, son of Patrizio, owner of Luna Rossa, on Biotherm. No boat with the tricolor on the stern, for now, barring surprises: the mayor of Genoa still hopes for it.