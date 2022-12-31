Ravenna, 31 December 2022 – TheOcean Viking sail fast with its human cargo to the port of Ravenna. When we reach a representative of the ngo Sos Mediterraneanthe navigation is at the height of Termoli.

Ocean Viking a Ravenna

“Life on board is quite peaceful – he tells us – even if people are tired and tried: after surviving Libya and the detention centers where they experienced unspeakable torture, they had to face the journey at sea. Many of them wear the physical and mental wounds of one’s own experience”.

“How they spend the days? All in all they are facing this further journey with calm and patience. Children play on the bridge with balloons and soap bubbles. The grown-ups play a game of checkers, cut their hair, go to the infirmary to be checked. He expects to arrive in Ravenna”.

We ask him about the conditions of the mother and the newborn baby: “Mom and baby are fine, but clearly they have to go ashore as soon as possible to get checked.”

“The children they are playingthey seem to lead a normal life but the tranquility is only apparent”, he adds Alessandro Porro, president of the NGO Sos Méditerranée Italia.

“Talking with the people on board, with the adults, tension and concern emerge for the fate of friends and relatives who they know are on other boats in the middle of the sea”.

“We too – adds – we know of open cases, of urgent problems but there are no rescue ships. We are currently sailing towards Ravenna: from our point of view, what we can do is put all our efforts into getting back to sea as soon as possible to save lives. We will leave immediately after the disembarkation of the migrants. What we ask of President Mattarella is that he does not sign the decree on migrants which would further put important human lives at risk in the middle of the Mediterranean”.