Octagon Boss Frankly: Kincl’s confidence soared. Keita? He may have a broken psyche

Make it to three tournaments in less than five weeks? That is also possible. This Saturday, April 29, the largest domestic MMA fighting organization, Oktagon MMA, awaits its second finish – a gala evening in Bratislava, where you can once again expect a packed arena. “The whole team sometimes hits rock bottom. But it’s exciting,” admits the co-founder of the organization Pavol Neruda in an interview with Sport.cz, according to whom the title battle for the interim featherweight belt between Losen Keita and Jakub Tichota does not have such a clear favorite. The Slovak promoter also goes back in time and looks back at the tournament in Liberec, where the long-awaited return of Karlos Vémola back to the cage took place.

