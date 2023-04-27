Home » Octagon Boss Frankly: Kincl’s confidence soared. Keita? He may have a broken psyche
Sports

Octagon Boss Frankly: Kincl’s confidence soared. Keita? He may have a broken psyche

by admin

Make it to three tournaments in less than five weeks? That is also possible. This Saturday, April 29, the largest domestic MMA fighting organization, Oktagon MMA, awaits its second finish – a gala evening in Bratislava, where you can once again expect a packed arena. “The whole team sometimes hits rock bottom. But it’s exciting,” admits the co-founder of the organization Pavol Neruda in an interview with Sport.cz, according to whom the title battle for the interim featherweight belt between Losen Keita and Jakub Tichota does not have such a clear favorite. The Slovak promoter also goes back in time and looks back at the tournament in Liberec, where the long-awaited return of Karlos Vémola back to the cage took place.

See also  Torres needs only 20 minutes of fire

You may also like

Laguna di Marano, the most beautiful excursions to...

Amateur referees, complained Jalonen after an unpunished tackle...

Jordan Loyd leads AS Monaco to victory over...

BC Vienna as the first team in the...

Napoli Salernitana, when to play: date and time

Angers SCO sentenced to a recruitment ban for...

F1 and MotoGP, a weekend of engines on...

Green light from Casms: Napoli-Salernitana to be played...

Vadlau/Mähr ahead of Hyeres before 470 final day...

Madrid Open: Mirra Andreeva, 15, beats Beatriz Haddad...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy