Home Sports Octagon boss on Vémola’s rematch with Végh: The biggest match! We were thinking about a football stadium. What about the trilogy?
Sports

Octagon boss on Vémola’s rematch with Végh: The biggest match! We were thinking about a football stadium. What about the trilogy?

by admin

This year will also offer a number of great matches from the point of view of the Czech-Slovak MMA scene. The biggest one should be the newly announced rematch of the Match of the Century between Karlos Vémola and Attila Végh, which garnered a lot of nostalgic feelings from the first match of 2019. “It was a huge thing,” recalls Pavol Neruda, co-founder of the Oktagon MMA organization, in an interview with Sport.cz. The rematch is due to take place at the end of this year and there was reportedly an open-air tournament in the football stadium. “We thought about it,” admits Neruda, who at the same time reveals several interesting facts about both the upcoming rematch of the Match of the Century and the no less attractive battle of Vémola vs. Kincl 2.

See also  Ibrahimovic: "Milan, you make me proud. I have pains everywhere but ..."

You may also like

Rough memories of the NHL draft. The information...

EOLO FIELD OF FLOWERS TRAIL

Ski flying: Kraft fights back in Vikersund qualification

The riots before and after Napoli-Eintracht Frankfurt

Perignano-Cenaia: high-altitude derby in an amateurish sauce

Benjamin Morel, sports leader, from one ball to...

Sportec Solutions and Deltatre, agreement with MLS –...

Athletes from Heilongjiang Province at the National Speed...

Scattered considerations after Sassuolo-Spezia (1-0)

Bundesliga: Three-way battle for two places in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy