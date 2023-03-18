This year will also offer a number of great matches from the point of view of the Czech-Slovak MMA scene. The biggest one should be the newly announced rematch of the Match of the Century between Karlos Vémola and Attila Végh, which garnered a lot of nostalgic feelings from the first match of 2019. “It was a huge thing,” recalls Pavol Neruda, co-founder of the Oktagon MMA organization, in an interview with Sport.cz. The rematch is due to take place at the end of this year and there was reportedly an open-air tournament in the football stadium. “We thought about it,” admits Neruda, who at the same time reveals several interesting facts about both the upcoming rematch of the Match of the Century and the no less attractive battle of Vémola vs. Kincl 2.

