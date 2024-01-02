Octagon boss on Vémol’s brutal defeat: Shock. He deserves to go out in a huge game

A shocking point behind last year. At the Oktagon 51 tournament in Prague’s O2 arena, the Slovakian fighter Samuel “Pirát” Krištofič took care of her, knocking down the hugely favored Karlos Vémola with a hard KO after only 108 seconds. The Terminator didn’t have a glorious farewell during his last appearance in the biggest domestic arena, now his attention is coming to the final duel of his career against Attil Végh. “If he wins, no one will remember the defeat with Pirát or Kincle,” says Oktagon MMA co-founder Pavol Neruda in an interview for Sport.cz.

