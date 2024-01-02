Home » Octagon boss on Vémol’s brutal defeat: Shock. He deserves to go out in a huge game
Sports

Octagon boss on Vémol’s brutal defeat: Shock. He deserves to go out in a huge game

by admin
Octagon boss on Vémol’s brutal defeat: Shock. He deserves to go out in a huge game

A shocking point behind last year. At the Oktagon 51 tournament in Prague’s O2 arena, the Slovakian fighter Samuel “Pirát” Krištofič took care of her, knocking down the hugely favored Karlos Vémola with a hard KO after only 108 seconds. The Terminator didn’t have a glorious farewell during his last appearance in the biggest domestic arena, now his attention is coming to the final duel of his career against Attil Végh. “If he wins, no one will remember the defeat with Pirát or Kincle,” says Oktagon MMA co-founder Pavol Neruda in an interview for Sport.cz.

See also  «I don't like social media, the truth isn't there. I tell the kids to be careful" - Corriere TV

You may also like

Football Limburg: results and goalscorers April 6 and...

contro Gille-Vliegen finisce 7-6 5-7 7-10- breaking latest...

The Hardest Geezer Russell Cook is the first...

Why Caitlin Clark isn’t the GOAT of women’s...

FC Bayern: Tuchel is fighting for his job...

Nicolás Larcamón is fired as coach of Cruzeiro...

first round of an early final

Thomas Letsch has to leave VfL Bochum: panic...

Mikel Arteta (Arsenal): “I am a big admirer...

Ice Hockey World Cup: German women also beat...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy