Octagon in Manchester: Polvka defeated the MMA veteran, Bahnk died in pain

Three weeks ago, the AO Arena in Manchester hosted a boxing gala with Paul Logen in the lead role. This time Octagon 48 took place here. Will it sell out? Far from it. There were only about five thousand people in the audience, but they did not regret it.

They would fight for one of the most balanced fights with five questions. British Shem Rock inexplicably kicked Jaroslav Pokornho in the groin during the staredown. Pouchovn and theater? Eat. But for a mean physical attack? Lka pot did not recommend Pokornma, a retired policeman, to get on the rescue.

It’s a shame Shema, he would prefer to slap himself, stated the instructor Ondej Novotn, adding that the controversial survivor will be punished. And will we have a rematch?

Shem Rock and his kick to Jaroslav Pokornho’s ribs at 24:15:

Jakub Bahnk had a bad fight and put it on the fight card. He groaned, cupped his hands. Anglian Akonne Wanliss received a hard and painful knee strike in the groin right after the first minute. He definitely had to end the duel.

No contest, bez vsledku.

Five times I bought him a titanium jockstrap, he used a Wanliss Jasn stripper in his juice, a wound like that would hurt me too, but I would knock myself out in a couple of minutes. He added, “Maybe when he took the first hit, he found out he wasn’t talking to me.” Even in this case, you can expect a repeated salvation.

Only Zdenk Polvka, my aunt in Manchester, could be satisfied after the tournament. After two losses in ad vdl, eu must take over. Against was Lee Chadwick, a 38-year-old veteran who fought in Bellator, PFL and Cage Warriors. A tinct years young Polvka dominated, unwaveringly taking any king’s submission to the ground. The animal took place in a stance and deservedly won on points. What about the fact that according to the Swiss offices he was a clear outsider.

Zdenk Polvka

I wanted to end it, but it didn’t work. I apologize that the reply was not very watchable. On the ground, I also faced unpleasant situations, but I always managed to get my foot out. And long? How about a tournament in Ostrava? he turned to Novotnho Polvek, who also changed his partner, Lucia Vondrková, in gratitude.

Ion Surda performed a swift knockout right in the 1st round. The boy of Romanian-Moldavian origin showed that he had a mind of his own at the Welterweight Championship in the Octagon (up to 77 kg). Just like his true nickname Drkula, when he worshiped blood, he hid. Even against the experienced Frenchman Alex Lohorm, who was helped by a successful combination and hard hammers.

I hope to save in December, win and then get a title shot. I always go for KOs like you, maybe I’ll get a bonus for Vkon veera, he smirked.

And indeed, 5 thousand euros per Vkon veera went to Surdu after the tournament.

Paul Smith, a popular British comedian who has 800,000 followers on Instagram, entered the hall to thunderous applause. His fight with Jake Quickenden, a member of several reality shows, was featured in the Stage to the cage series, which charted the ten-month preparation of both TV brands.

They didn’t bend in the cage very long. Quickendale sent the juice to the ground uncompromisingly after less than two minutes. But trying MMA was one of the best things I’ve done in my life, described the red-haired showman.

Paul Smith, the famous British comedian (second from the left) was KO’d.

Even the battle that was the highlight of the Octagon Challenge England vs. Ireland reality show had a clear winner. He would do prbh. Twenty-two-year-old Anglian John Staines, for whom it was the first fight in professional MMA, dominated from the first moments and then applied a guillotine to the opponent. Clear demolition.

In the main round of the tournament, home hitter Scott Askham was happy. The retired 35-year-old fighter with UFC and KSW experience defeated the German Marc Doussis on points.

The climax of the evening ended with the release. Velan Aaron Aby was in control of the match, but Elias García had a blow at the end of the second round, he hit him in the head with a kick, but the decision ended the match after an agreement with Luka.

Elias Garcia, krl in vhy Octagon

So that, disappointed and in tears, he then said: My mother told me: whether he wins or not, I care the same. Most people have testicular cancer at this stage and are struggling with cystic fibrosis for the rest of their lives. My life can’t be easy, my goal is two above.

He gave the tournament under the Oktagon in Cologne, Germany (11/18), followed by Ostrava (12/9) and at the end of the year the traditional O2 arna (12/29), where Patrik will compete in the main match for the middle weight dog champion Kincl with Vlasto ep.

Results from Manchester

in vha57 kgAaron Aby – ELIAS GARCIA

– TKO ve 2. kolecatchweight92,5 kgSCOTT ASKHAM – Marc Doussis

– na bodylehk vha70,8 kgJakub Bahnk (R) – Akonne Wanlisse

– no welter results including 77.6 kg JAKE QUICKENDALE – Paul Smith

– TKO v 1bantamov vha61,2 kgJACK CARTWRIGHT – Jnior Assis

.- submission In the 1st kolefinal Octagon calls England vs. Ireland JOHN STAINES – Denis Frimpong

– submit ve 4. kolevelterov vha77,6 kgAlex Lohor – ION SURDU

– TKO v 1. kolecatchweight68 kgSHOAB YOUSAF – Konmon Deh

– na bodycatchweight86 kgLee Chadwick – ZDENK POLVKA (R)

– na bodylehk vha70,8 kgHASCEN GELEZI – Aaron McDonald

– that body