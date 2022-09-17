Home Sports Odds and fantasy football. Vlahovic, Dybala, Lautaro: who to bet on in Serie A
Odds and fantasy football. Vlahovic, Dybala, Lautaro: who to bet on in Serie A

Odds and fantasy football. Vlahovic, Dybala, Lautaro: who to bet on in Serie A

Not just bonuses: the choices of fantasy coaches can intertwine with those of bookmakers. Who will score on Matchday 7? Analysis and advice

A Serie A weekend and therefore, consequently, a weekend of fantasy football and betting. Two universes that travel parallel and that are based on the same principle: to focus on the performance of the players involved in the field. The odds on individuals and the choices of fantasy coaches are intertwined: from the possibility of scoring one or more goals to the bugbear of malus. Here, then, are some names that can be used for the matches of the 7th day.

MONZA-JUVE: VLAHOVIC

Dusan hasn’t scored since 31 August against Spezia and hasn’t done well in the last few games – not helped by Juve’s maneuver. Against Monza, however, it may be the right opportunity to break free: Milik will be missing due to disqualification and it will be up to him to support the Juventus attack. Who has it in fantasy football has no doubts, but the odds? A goal by the Serbian to open the match is worth up to 5.00 on Sisal, 4.75 on Leovegas and 4.50 on Bet365. A goal in the 90 ‘, on the other hand, is quoted 2.28 on Leovegas and 2.25 on Sisal, while a brace is played at 6.30 on Goldbet, who banks his hat-trick at 33.50.

UDINESE-INTER: LAUTARO

Even the Argentine hasn’t scored for more than two weeks: the last stamp against Cremonese on 30 August. Having only entered the Champions League game in progress against Viktoria Plzen, Lautaro can return to scoring against Udinese. Scoring first? Hypothesis that he pays six times the stake on Bet365 and Sisal, while his goal in the 90 ‘is worth 2.50 on Leovegas. At 8.05 and 47.00 (on Goldbet) respectively double and hat-trick of Taurus.

MILAN-NAPOLI: GIROUD

The man of the big match, penalty shooter, has decided the last Napoli-Milan: you can bet on Olivier Giroud more than one chip. Very interesting is the odds of 6.10 (Leovegas) as the first scorer, which drops to 2.80 in the scorer market at any time. There is also the possibility to bet on the last scorer of the match: Giroud, in this market, is worth 5.45 (Goldbet).

TURIN-SASSUOLO: VLASIC

Not just forwards. Among the most fit midfielders who can bring bonuses is Nikola Vlasic of Turin: he scores an average goal every two games and Sassuolo can concede something. His odds: 9.50 first scorer on Leovegas, 4.10 scorer in the 90 ‘(always Leovegas), 9.00 last scorer on Bet365.

ROMA-ATALANTA: DYBALA

Don’t wake Joya. Dybala has scored in the last two games and is increasingly becoming a staple of Roma. Against Atalanta it could be the match of no two without three: 7.25, on Sisal, the share of first scorer, 3.00 that of scorer in the 90 ‘. His first Giallorossi brace also arrived at the Olimpico, against Cremonese: 12.00 the share for Roma-Atalanta, with the hat-trick flying to 81.00.

September 16 – 18:41

© breaking latest news

