Frederic Vasseur is the new Ferrari team principal. The now ex Alfa Romeo is Mattia Binotto’s official replacement for 2023, the year in which the ‘Red’ will attempt the assault on the World Championship after years of ups and downs. The last season seemed to be the good one at the beginning of the championship, but then Red Bull and Verstappen hoisted themselves to another level.

The odds: Leclerc chases at 4.50

Verstappen dominated in the second part of the season and aims to restart as he finished. The odds of the bookmakers, with a view to 2023, prove him right: his third World Cup in a row is played at 1.65 on Goldbet, 1.72 on Bet365 and 1.77 on 888sport. The bookies “leave behind” Leclerc, who is playing with Lewis Hamilton at odds: both are offered at 4.50. Charles’ first title on 888sport even pays 7 times the bet, while the English veteran is given only 3.50 for the eighth World Cup of his career. Further away is teammate George Russell, at 9.00, not to mention Carlos Sainz who pays 16 times the stake.