In the last six seasons, Gasperini’s team has always won their first game of the year

Spezia starts again against Atalanta: kick-off at the Peak on Wednesday at 2.30pm. Three wins and only one defeat in friendlies for Gotti’s team, four wins and two knockouts for Gasperini’s men.

Atalanta is not wrong — Watch the stats. Atalanta have won their first game of the new year in all of the last six seasons. In this partial he scored 27 goals, an average of 4.5 per match. Spezia have lost seven of their last eight league games against opponents with the most points in the standings at the start of the day: a draw in the most recent match (1-1 against Udinese on 8 November last) completes the balance.

Prediction: 2 + Goal — For bookmakers, Atalanta have a better chance of winning. But Spezia could make life difficult for Muriel and his teammates: 2 + Goal could be the right play. It is worth 3.25 according to Bet365 and 3.15 on Starcasino Bet.

A few numbers — After drawing without scoring in the first A match against Spezia, Atalanta won all the next three by scoring at least three goals. That’s why the Over 2.5 remains a good hypothesis: 1.73 the Planetwin proposal, 1.70 that of Starcasinò Bet and 888Sport. The Ligurians’ last league victory against Dea dates back to June 1931 in Serie B (0-1). Since then there have been five draws and seven defeats against the Bergamo club.

The quote — Analyzing the signs, Gasperini’s team is the favourite: the 2 is quoted at 1.72 by Starcasinò Bet, 1.70 by Sisal and Betfair. The eventual success of Spezia is offered 5.00 by Bet365, 4.75 for Goldbet and Sisal. While the X remains at 4.01 on Netbet, Bet365 and Goldbet. Zapata and his teammates are the formation that has scored the first goal of the match several times in this championship (12): this hypothesis is worth 1.55 on Sisal, 1.50 for Betfair and 1.44 according to Bet365. Gotti’s men, on the other hand, unlocked the game only twice, none did worse (two also for Cremonese). See also World protagonists at the Conegliano meeting

The two teams score a lot in the first half: 10 goals so far for the Goddess, 9 for the Ligurians. That’s why the Over 1.5 in the first 45′ is proposed at 2.55 by Betfair, 2.50 according to 888Sport and Starcasinò Bet. On average, Spezia take more corners than their opponents: over four per game, about three for Atalanta. Whether the hosts score the most at the Peak is offered 3.10 by 888Sport and 2.75 on Bet365.

The markers — Nzola has scored five goals in seven home appearances in Serie A this season. The Spezia striker has already scored two goals against Atalanta in the league (brace on 20 November 2021), against no opponent he counts for more. Goal scorer at any time of the match is quoted 3.10. Pasalic has scored five goals in four league games against the Ligurians. A goal by him on Wednesday is proposed 3.45 by the bookies.

January 2 – 1.41pm

